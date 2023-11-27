Don't miss these upcoming star-studded Malayalam thrillers

If you are looking for style and substance, larger-than-life stars and taut screenplays in your next cinematic outing, you are in for a treat. Electrifying thrillers like Mammootty's 'Bazooka,' Mohanlal's 'Neru,' Tovino Thomas's 'Anweshippin Kandethum,' and Joju George's 'Antony' are poised to light up the big screen in the months to come.



Bazooka

Mammootty, who is riding high on the success of the blockbuster 'Kannur Squad' is gearing up for yet another stylish venture with 'Bazooka.' The movie, anticipated to be a game thriller—a genre relatively unexplored in Indian cinema—is directed by debutant Deeno Dennis. This film also marks the first-time collaboration of Tamil director-actor Gautham Vasudev Menon with Mammootty. Shine Tom Chacko, Divya Pillai, and Sunny Wayne portray other significant roles in the movie, while Nimish Ravi, who cranked the camera for Mammootty's hit film 'Rorschach' last year, is the cinematographer. Produced by Yoodlee Films, the movie is scheduled for a worldwide release in 2024.

Neru

Malayalam cinema's celebrated duo, superstar Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph, are reuniting for the movie 'Neru.' Following their initial collaboration in 'Drishyam' (2013), which became a runaway hit and was remade in several languages, they joined forces again for 'Drishyam 2' and '12th Man.' In 'Neru,' Jeethu places the actor in the role of a lawyer, and as the title suggests, the movie revolves around the quest for truth and justice. The screenplay is penned by Santhi Maya Devi and Jeethu, with Antony Perumbavoor producing it under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Priya Mani, Anaswara Rajan, Sidhique and Jagadish also play major characters in the film, which is slated for release on December 21, 2023.

Anweshippin Kandethum

Malayalam cinema is renowned for sophisticated investigative thrillers such as 'Yavanika' and 'Kariyilakkattupole,' as well as superhits like 'Oru CBI Diary Kuripp' along with recent films like 'Anchaam Paathira' The latest addition to the investigative thriller genre is the Tovino-starrer 'Anweshippin Kandethum.' This upcoming Malayalam film is based on two major crimes that shook Kerala. Directed by debutant Darwin Kuriakose and produced by Yoodlee Films, the movie also features an ensemble cast including Aaradhya Prasad, Nedumudi Venu, Jaffer Idukki, Nandu, Vijayakumar, and Saiju Kurup. Expected to be a crime thriller with genre-defining elements, the film is scheduled for release in December, 2023.

Antony

Maintaining the status of a hitmaker for more than four decades by consistently delivering successful films is truly remarkable. This is exactly what veteran director Joshiy has achieved in the world of Malayalam cinema. Now, Joshiy is returning with his new movie, 'Antony,' in which he reunites once again with the trio of Joju George, Nyla Usha, and Chemban Vinod Jose after the success of 'Porinju Mariam Jose' (2019). Joju plays the titular role, while Kalyani Priyadarshan portrays the female lead. Asha Sharath, Vijayaraghavan, and Appani Sarath also take on significant roles in this emotional thriller, written by Rajesh Varma. Jakes Bijoy serves as the music director for 'Antony,' which is produced under the banner of Einstein Media. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 23, 2023.