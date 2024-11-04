DQ reflects on success and love for Telugu cinema

Lucky Baskhar, starring multilingual sensation Dulquer Salmaan, released on October 31 and has already crossed the Rs. 55 crore mark, garnering overwhelming praise across Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada audiences. Directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film is riding high on positive word of mouth and Dulquer’s magnetic performance.

In a interaction, Dulquer expressed his gratitude for the film’s success and shared insights into his journey with Lucky Baskhar. He revealed that he immediately connected with Venky Atluri's narration and was thrilled by the team’s efficiency in kick-starting production within just two weeks of his commitment. “The character of Baskhar Kumar felt relatable, and I wanted to channel my childhood dream of winning a lottery into this film, without crossing any boundaries off-camera,” Dulquer said with a laugh.

Dulquer, who has captivated Telugu audiences since Mahanati, credits Nag Ashwin’s faith in him for his continued success in the Telugu industry. Reflecting on his versatile career, he mentioned, “I love exploring different genres and am thrilled to see Lucky Baskhar resonate with audiences in multiple languages.”

He also shared his father Mammootty’s love for Telugu culture, saying, “My father always believed Telugu is a highly expressive language. I see the depth of that with each project here.”

Dulquer was visibly moved by the affection he has received from Telugu fans, recalling instances where audiences from Hyderabad approached him even for his Malayalam films. “The love Telugu people have for cinema is inspiring and keeps me eager for future projects,” he added.

Dulquer hinted at his next Telugu project, Aakasam lo Oka Thaara, and teased a potential collaboration with his father, Mammootty, if the timing aligns. Embracing the positive response to Lucky Baskhar, Dulquer is hopeful for more “heartfelt films that connect with audiences everywhere.”