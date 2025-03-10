Dragon: Pradeep Ranganathan's Blockbuster To Release on This OTT PLatform

"Dragon," the Tamil film starring Pradeep Ranganathan, has achieved remarkable success at the box office, surpassing the ₹100 crore mark. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the movie is a comedy-drama that follows Ragavan, a bright student who, after facing rejection in his love life, transforms into 'Dragon' and distances himself from academics.

Cast:

Pradeep Ranganathan

Anupama Parameswaran

Kayadu Lohar

K.S. Ravikumar

Gautham Menon

George Maryan

Mysskin

Harsh Khan

Crew:

Director : Ashwath Marimuthu

Producers : Kalpathi S Aghoram and Kalpathi S Ganesh

: Kalpathi S Aghoram and Kalpathi S Ganesh Music Composer: Leon James

Following its successful theatrical run, "Dragon" is set to premiere on Netflix on March 28. The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, catering to a diverse audience. Please note that this release date has not been officially confirmed.

If you missed "Dragon" in theaters, you can look forward to streaming it on Netflix starting March 28.