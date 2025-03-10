  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Dragon: Pradeep Ranganathan's Blockbuster To Release on This OTT PLatform

Dragon: Pradeep Ranganathans Blockbuster To Release on This OTT PLatform
x

Dragon: Pradeep Ranganathan's Blockbuster To Release on This OTT PLatform

Highlights

"Dragon," the Tamil film starring Pradeep Ranganathan, continues its box office success since its February 21 release

"Dragon," the Tamil film starring Pradeep Ranganathan, has achieved remarkable success at the box office, surpassing the ₹100 crore mark. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the movie is a comedy-drama that follows Ragavan, a bright student who, after facing rejection in his love life, transforms into 'Dragon' and distances himself from academics.

Cast:

  • Pradeep Ranganathan
  • Anupama Parameswaran
  • Kayadu Lohar
  • K.S. Ravikumar
  • Gautham Menon
  • George Maryan
  • Mysskin
  • Harsh Khan

Crew:

  • Director: Ashwath Marimuthu
  • Producers: Kalpathi S Aghoram and Kalpathi S Ganesh
  • Music Composer: Leon James

Following its successful theatrical run, "Dragon" is set to premiere on Netflix on March 28. The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, catering to a diverse audience. Please note that this release date has not been officially confirmed.

If you missed "Dragon" in theaters, you can look forward to streaming it on Netflix starting March 28.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick