Dragon: Pradeep Ranganathan's Blockbuster To Release on This OTT PLatform

Highlights
"Dragon," the Tamil film starring Pradeep Ranganathan, continues its box office success since its February 21 release
"Dragon," the Tamil film starring Pradeep Ranganathan, has achieved remarkable success at the box office, surpassing the ₹100 crore mark. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the movie is a comedy-drama that follows Ragavan, a bright student who, after facing rejection in his love life, transforms into 'Dragon' and distances himself from academics.
Cast:
- Pradeep Ranganathan
- Anupama Parameswaran
- Kayadu Lohar
- K.S. Ravikumar
- Gautham Menon
- George Maryan
- Mysskin
- Harsh Khan
Crew:
- Director: Ashwath Marimuthu
- Producers: Kalpathi S Aghoram and Kalpathi S Ganesh
- Music Composer: Leon James
Following its successful theatrical run, "Dragon" is set to premiere on Netflix on March 28. The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, catering to a diverse audience. Please note that this release date has not been officially confirmed.
If you missed "Dragon" in theaters, you can look forward to streaming it on Netflix starting March 28.
