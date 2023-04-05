Dream Launch For Junior NTR In Bollywood: He Is All Set To Team Up With Hrithik Roshan In War 2 Movie

It is all known that the RRR movie got enough global attention after bagging the prestigious Oscar and Golden Globe Awards. It's definitely a turning point to the lead actors of this movie Ram Charan and Junior NTR. Same like Prabhas, they also own the Pan-World appeal these days. Even their careers are also touching the peaks with this great win! Especially when it comes to Junior NTR, he is planning his career in such a way that, he never looks back. Off late, a big ness is doing rounds on social media that he will face off with Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan in War 2 movie.



Even trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed this news and treated all the fans of this young tiger… Take a look!

Along with sharing the collage of these heroes, he wrote, "IT'S OFFICIAL… HRITHIK - JR NTR IN 'WAR 2'… #YRF pulls off a casting coup… #HrithikRoshan and #JrNTR will share screen space for the first time in #War2… #AyanMukerji directs. #YRFSpyUniverse".

According to a source, "Yes, it's absolutely correct information. NTR Jr. is locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and it's going to be an epic action adventure. Their battle of wits and the fierce showdown will be an action spectacle worth experiencing on the big screen. War 2 is now a true-blue Pan India film with top superstars from the Northern and Southern industry. The move by Aditya Chopra enables War 2 to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi Film and also amped up the box office potential of the film. The Southern market should come alive and connect at an even bigger level due to the presence of their beloved young tiger – NTR Jr."

Well, Junior NTR and Hrithik Roshan are the biggest stars of their arena and if they are seen together on the big screens, it's a biggest dream come true for all the movie buffs.

Even Variety.com also confirmed the news and wrote that according to a source, "NTR Jr is one of the most respected and followed icons from South India. He is said to be extremely choosy about his films and if he has given the film a nod, it means 'War 2' is eclipsing the first film in terms of plot as well as scale. Hrithik Roshan vs NTR Jr. will be a fight to remember. Aditya Chopra had to take 'War 2' to a whole level in scale and NTR Jr's inclusion has made this proposition extremely delicious for audiences."