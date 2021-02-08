Drishyam 2: Jeethu Joseph Reveals Why It Took 7 Years For The Sequel Of This Mohanlal’s Blockbuster

It is all known that Jeethu Joseph who gave a blockbuster movie 'Drishyam' to Mohanlal, is all set with the sequel of this crime-thriller. Off late, the makers of this flick have dropped the trailer of 'Drishyam 2' movie and raised the expectations on the flick. Jeethu also spoke to media and doled out why it took 7 years to come up with the sequel story…

He doled out, "It took 7 years because I thought of making a sequel in 2015 onwards before that I thought there was no chance for the second part. So many people were asking if there is a possibility of a sequel but I always said the story is finished and is the end of it. After 2 3 years, people started making sequel stories on their own so automatically one day Anthony asked me to try and said if it doesn't work, leave it. It took almost 5 years to come to this frame and the moment I said that I'm going to write this thing, my family said 'don't do it and destroy the same".

Speaking about the challenges faced in the movie, Mohanlal shared, "The main challenge for me is to portray the character but the main challenge for the Drishyam 2 makers is the story and we were focused in bringing this film because we have to bring the audience back to the theatres, entertainment industry. People should watch and say that this is the kind of film we were waiting for. I think we are doing it right now."

Watch out the trailer of 'Drishyam 2' movie…

The trailer is all about the Police department re-opening the case. Here, Mohanlal and his family are seen all happy after closing of the murder case. But now the tension arises in the family after knowing about this recent development. Mohanlal trains his family on what to speak before the Police and how to face the questions in the interrogation. Along with the trailer, he also wrote, "Unlock a new chapter in the life of Georgekutty and his family.



We need to wait and watch how will Mohanlal protect his family from this case. Mohanlal and Meena are seen husband and wife once again but their elder daughter's character is replaced by Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil will be seen as their younger daughter.

Drishyam 2 movie is being directed by Jeethu Joseph and is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas banner. This crime thriller will hit the big screens on 19th February 2021.



