Dulquer Salmaan- Venky Atluri’s movie is titled ‘Lucky Baskhar’

Dulquer Salmaan has become a huge star across different languages. The Malayalam young actor has grown his reputation as one of the best actors of current generation at Pan-India level. Post the Blockbuster result of his last outing, “Sita Ramam,” The sensational actor has decided to join hands with Venky Atluri for his next Pan-India film.

Venky Atluri delivered a big blockbuster with Dhanush “Sir”/ “Vaathi.” The movie propelled his reputation as a filmmaker with huge social responsbility. He delivered a major success at box office taking him to Pan-India level as a creative professional. Many film lovers awaited about the announcement of his next.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing the film on their respective banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Srikara Studios are presenting the film. The film is said to be set on a huge scale with Dulquer Salmaan on board and Venky Atluri is said to be again touching something unique.

The makers have categorised it as "An Ordinary Man's Ascent to unbelievable Heights!" in their announcement. Now, they have disclosed the title of the film, “Lucky Baskhar.” The impetus of this creative collaboration is majorly on creating a spectacle for movie-lovers to have a great experience at theatres, stated the makers.

National Award Winning, GV Prakash Kumar, who composed chartbuster album for "Sir"is composing music for the film. Another National Award winner, NavinNooli is handling the edit. More details are to be announced by the makers soon.












