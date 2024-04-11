Live
- 'Soil of martyrs' villages reveals Kashmir connection': PM Modi slams Kharge in Rajasthan rally
- Will Musk announce affordable Starlink internet service during India visit?
- Five feared drowned in UP canal, rescue operations on
- Cloud engineering a painkiller, not solution against global warming: Study
- LeT terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter
- Cong like rusted iron, says Defence Minister Singh in MP poll rally
- There's no BRS in the state and no Congress in the Central says DK Aruna
- Maybe Kishor will get to 90m before me: Neeraj Chopra
- IPL 2024: ‘Hopefully we will see him in action against CSK’, says Justin Langer on Mayank Yadav’s availability
- Raaj Kumar Anand shares his resignation letter,discussed 2 reasons for leaving AAP
Just In
Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Lucky Bhaskar’ teaser looks interesting
Dulquer Salmaan, known for his versatile performances across languages, is gearing up to enthrall audiences once again in the upcoming multi-lingual film "Lucky Baskhar."
Dulquer Salmaan, known for his versatile performances across languages, is gearing up to enthrall audiences once again in the upcoming multi-lingual film "Lucky Baskhar." Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Venky Atluri, the movie promises to showcase Dulquer in a never-seen-before avatar, exuding charm and charisma.
In "Lucky Baskhar," Dulquer portrays the role of a simple Bank Cashier, and the recently released teaser has left fans eagerly anticipating his performance. The teaser follows Baskhar's extraordinary journey into amassing a significant fortune, leaving audiences intrigued about the character's motivations and actions.
Meenakshi Chaudhary joins Dulquer as the leading lady in the film, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas respectively, with Srikara Studios presenting the film, "Lucky Baskhar" boasts a stellar technical team.
Renowned cinematographer Nimish Ravi captures the visuals, while Banglan takes charge of production design, and NavinNooli serves as the editor. The music composed by GV Prakash Kumar adds to the teaser's allure, promising a captivating viewing experience.
With a multi-lingual release planned across Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages, "Lucky Baskhar" is poised to captivate audiences worldwide.