Dulquer Salman And Mrunal Thakur’s ‘Sita Ramam’ Bagged ‘Best Film’ Award At ‘13th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival’

Tollywood's ace filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi's Sita Ramam movie turned into the biggest blockbuster of the season with its heart-touching love tale. South Indian ace actor Dulquer Salman and Bollywood's glam doll Mrunal Thakur gave their best while Rashmika Mandanna also aced her role and looked awesome on the big screens. The movie bagged many awards and now it is also honoured with the prestigious '13th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival' award in the 'Best Film' category. The makers shared this good news via social media by sharing the poster of the Sita Ramam movie…

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, “We're grateful to the Jury of 13th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival for acknowledging our #SitaRamam as the Best Film - Jury of the year 2023. Humbled by this recognition”.



Even director Hanu Raghavapudi also shared this great news on his Twitter page by jotting down, “Humbled by this recognition! Thanks to the Jury of 13th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival for acknowledging #SitaRamam as the Best Film - Jury of the year”.

Sita Ramam has Dulquer Salman as Lieutenant Ram while Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen as Sita and it is her debut Tollywood movie. Rashmika essayed the role of a Muslim girl Afreen. Young filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi who is known for directing Anadala Rakshasi and Padi Padi Leche Manasu helmed this project. Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Sumanth, Gautam Menon, and Prakash Raj essayed prominent roles in this movie. Going with the plot, it deals with 1964 periodic love tale… This movie is produced by Aswini Dutt under the Swapna Movies and Vyjayanti Movies banners. This movie is also made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages!Vishal Chandrasekhar scored the tunes for this movie! The epic periodic war and love story hit the big screens on 5th August, 2022!