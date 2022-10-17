During the climax of 'Kantara', Shilpa Shetty says she had goosebumps.

Shilpa Shetty is the most recent famous person to give "Kantara," starring Rishab Shetty, a review. The actress expressed her appreciation for the film on social media and even lauded Rishab's outstanding performance. "Thank you post for #kantara. viewed the movie at a theatre. OMG! What a story, feeling, atmosphere, and world. experienced goosebumps during the climax. The POWER OF CINEMA draws the viewer into the action. I was truly brought back to my roots by the world I belong to. Without any favoritism, this one is a must-watch for the storytelling, acting, heart, faith, and director alone. Whoa!! RT @rishabshetty77: @rishabshettyfilms Congratulations on your commitment and adaptability. In this activity, you have donned various hats and added embellishments. Enjoy the achievement," Shilpa had written.

The movie "Kantara" has been doing quite well financially. The Hindi-dubbed version of the Kannada movie saw a significant increase on day 2 and has now made a total of Rs 3.75 crore net. Rishab said that balancing acting and directing was difficult. He had informed IANS, "It was challenging to direct a sequence and step into my part.