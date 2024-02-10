Live
- ‘Bhoothaddham Bhaskar Narayana’ trailer gets a grand launch
- Sargun Mehta thrilled as her blockbusters ‘Angrej’ and ‘Qismat’ re-release for Valentine’s Day week
- Arjun Rampal opens up on describing Vidyut Jammwal as an animal
- INTAC to launch new book on tourist spots
- Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s new film enjoys strong opening
- Prakasam district TDP president Nukasani Balaji launches campaign for Sankharavam
- YSRCP Hindupur MLA candidate Deepika participates I. Ambedkar idol unveiling ceremony
- Sushmita Sen reflects on ‘Aarya’ journey; says ‘Could write a book on the character’
- Kavali YSRCP leaders joins TDP
- Mekapati Vikram Reddy all praise for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Just In
Eagle Movie: Ravi Teja's Action Thriller Soars with Strong Day 1 Box Office Numbers
Hero Ravi Teja's much-anticipated spy thriller, "Eagle," hit theaters yesterday amidst high expectations. Although the film received mixed to average...
Hero Ravi Teja's much-anticipated spy thriller, "Eagle," hit theaters yesterday amidst high expectations. Although the film received mixed to average reviews for its overseas and early morning shows, it gained momentum in the evening and night screenings, thanks to positive word-of-mouth.
Now, the day 1 box office figures for "Eagle" have been revealed, showing a strong start worldwide. According to the latest reports from the film's PR team, "Eagle" grossed an impressive Rs 11.90 Cr globally. With promising advance bookings for Saturday and Sunday, the film is expected to attract more viewers, especially fans of the Mass Maharaja and younger audiences.
"Eagle" also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, and Kavya Thapar in significant roles. Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, the film is produced by People Media Factory