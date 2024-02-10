Eagle Movie: Ravi Teja's Action Thriller Soars with Strong Day 1 Box Office Numbers





Hero Ravi Teja's much-anticipated spy thriller, "Eagle," hit theaters yesterday amidst high expectations. Although the film received mixed to average reviews for its overseas and early morning shows, it gained momentum in the evening and night screenings, thanks to positive word-of-mouth.

























Now, the day 1 box office figures for "Eagle" have been revealed, showing a strong start worldwide. According to the latest reports from the film's PR team, "Eagle" grossed an impressive Rs 11.90 Cr globally. With promising advance bookings for Saturday and Sunday, the film is expected to attract more viewers, especially fans of the Mass Maharaja and younger audiences.

"Eagle" also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, and Kavya Thapar in significant roles. Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, the film is produced by People Media Factory