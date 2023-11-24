‘Eagle’completes filming, hitting theatres in 50 days

The countdown has begun for the theatrical arrival of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s most-awaited intense and unique action thriller “Eagle.” The movie directed by Karthik Gattamaneni under Tollywood’s leading production house People Media Factory is gearing up for Sankranti release on January 13th. The makers released a new poster featuring Ravi Teja.

Ravi Teja looks badass in the 50 days countdown poster where he is seen with many arms on the desk. The actor is seen dressed stylishly, though he appears intense here. The shooting of the movie has already been wrapped up. Currently, post-production works are happening.The teaser has got a superb response and it intensified the curiosity to watch the movie. The makers will up the game, as the countdown has begun.

Ravi Teja plays a role with multi shades in the movie. Kavya Thapar is the leading lady and Anupama Parameshwaran played a pivotal role as other heroine. Navdeep and Madhubala are the other important cast.

Edited &directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the movie has a screenplay written by the director himself, alongside Manibabu Karanam. TG Vishwa Prasad is producing the movie, while Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer. Dialogues are provided by Manibabu Karanam. Davzand is the music director and SrinagendraTangala is the production designer.







