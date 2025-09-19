Live
Ed Sheeran Plans Posthumous Album ‘Eject’
Ed Sheeran reveals posthumous album Eject in his will, curated by wife Cherry Seaborn, while clarifying that his U.S. move is temporary and UK remains home.
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has revealed long-term plans for a posthumous album titled Eject, which has been formally included in his will. He has given his wife, Cherry Seaborn, the responsibility of selecting the tracks. The idea, shared in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, is to compile ten standout songs from throughout his career, starting from around age 18, to be released only after he passes away. Sheeran emphasized that he wants this to be a thoughtful and carefully curated project, not just a compilation thrown together after his death.
Sheeran also addressed recent headlines about moving to America. During a podcast appearance on The 2 Johnnies, he mentioned that he and his family are "just about to move to America," largely due to upcoming U.S. tour commitments. However, he later clarified that the relocation is not permanent. The move is for logistical reasons tied to touring, and he stressed that he will continue to pay taxes in the UK and that this is not a sign of leaving his home country.