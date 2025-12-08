Eesha trailer promises pure fear

The upcoming horror thriller ‘Isha’ features Thrigun and Hebah Patel in lead roles, with Akhil Raj, Siri Hanmanth, and Prithveeraj also playing significant parts. The team has just released a chilling new trailer that instantly grabs attention. It opens with four friends who set out to uncover the truth behind fraudulent spiritual gurus.

However, Babloo Prithveeraj steps in, determined to prove the existence of ghosts, pulling them — and the audience — into a dark, unsettling realm filled with terrifying moments. The friends soon find themselves overwhelmed by fear. As the trailer unfolds, it reveals a creepy, deserted house inhabited by hidden spirits, with the four friends trapped inside.

Their struggle for survival becomes the central focus, leaving viewers curious about their fate. What happened to them inside that haunted structure? What is the dark history of the abandoned building? These glimpses raise numerous compelling questions. Did the friends make it out alive? What secrets do the ghosts hold?

The trailer successfully builds suspense and intrigue, and the creators promise a gripping, edge-of-the-seat horror experience for audiences. RR Dhruvan’s background score heightens the tension, and the visuals and production quality stand out impressively. Backed by Pothula Hema Venkateswara Rao under HVR Productions, the movie brings together a skilled technical team including Santosh Sanamoni for cinematography, RR Dhruvan for music, and Vinai for editing.

Following their impressive success with ‘Little Hearts’ and ‘Raju Weds Rambai’, producers Bunny Vas and Vamsi Nandipati are now gearing up to deliver another gripping project. Known for their strong judgment in selecting content-driven stories, the duo is presenting ‘Isha’ under their respective banners, significantly boosting the film’s buzz and raising expectations for a compelling cinematic experience.