Emmy Awards 2021 Nominations: Crown, Bridgerton and Mare of Eastown Show Off Their Mark!

It is all known that the Covid-19 pandemic made the movie buffs switch themselves to the small screens due to the shutdown of theatres. Thus, OTT platforms and TV channels also came up with all the entertaining content and engaged the people staying at home. Thus, it is difficult for the jury to select the best television streaming series when it comes to the most-awaited Emmy Awards 2021. Finally, the nominations for this most awaited prestigious awards are out!



This year, Netflix's 'The Crown' and Disney+ Original 'The Mandalorian' dominated the nominations list by bagging 24 nominations each while 'WandaVision' also showed its prowess by making its place in 23 nominations.

On the other hand, when it comes to the OTT platforms, HBO also bagged 130 nominations and next on the list is Netflix which garnered 129 nominations. Coming to Disney+, it stood third in the list getting 71 nominations.

Take a look at the complete list of Emmy Awards 2021 nominations…

Outstanding Drama Series

• The Boys

• Bridgerton

• The Crown

• The Mandalorian

• Lovecraft Country

• Pose

• The Handmaid's Tale

• This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series



• Black-ish

• Cobra Kai

• Pen15

• Emily in Paris

• Hacks

• Ted Lasso

• The Flight Attendant

• The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series



• Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerto

• Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

• Billy Porter, Pose

• Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

• Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

• Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series



• Emma Corrin, The Crown

• Olivia Colman, The Crown

• Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

• Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

• Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

• Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series



• Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

• Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

• Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale

• O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale

• John Lithgow, Perry Mason

• Tobias Menzies, The Crown

• Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

• Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series



• Gillian Anderson, The Crown

• Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

• Emerald Fennell, The Crown

• Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

• Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

• Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

• Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale

• Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series



• Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

• Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

• Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

• William H. Macy, Shameless

• Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series



• Aidy Bryant, Shrill

• Jean Smart, Hacks

• Allison Janney, Mom

• Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

• Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series



• Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

• Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

• Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

• Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

• Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

• Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

• Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

• Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series



• Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

• Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

• Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

• Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

• Hannah Einbinder, Hack

• Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

• Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Limited Series



• Mare of Easttown

• I May Destroy You

• WandaVision

• The Queen's Gambit

• The Underground Railroad

Outstanding Television Movie



• Uncle Frank

• Sylvie's Love

• Oslo

• Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

• Dolly Parton's Christmas on The Square

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie



• Paul Bettany, WandaVision

• Hugh Grant, The Undoing

• Ewan McGregor, Halston

• Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

• Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie



• Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

• Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

• Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

• Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

• Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie



• Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

• Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

• Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

• Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

• Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

• Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie



• Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

• Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

• Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

• Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit

• Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

• Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series



• Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

• Charles Dance, The Crown

• Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

• Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

• Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series



• Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

• Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale

• Claire Foy, The Crown

• Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

• Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series



• Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

• Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

• Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live

• Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live

• Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series



• Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

• Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

• Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

• Jane Adams, Hacks

• Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

• Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series



• A Black Lady Sketch Show

• Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Talk Series



• Conan

• The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

• The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

• Jimmy Kimmel Live

• Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Competition Program



• The Amazing Race

• Nailed It!

• RuPaul's Drag Race

• Top Chef

• The Voice

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program



• RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

• Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

• Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

• Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons, Top Chef

• Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary, Shark TankEmmy Awards 2021: Take A Look At The Complete Nominations List…