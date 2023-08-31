‘Erra Chira’ motion poster looks scary

“Erra Chira,” a horror action-thriller with mother sentiment is jointly produced by Padmalaya Entertainment and Sri Suman Venkatadri Productions and presented by Baby Damari.

As part of promotions, the film unit has released a motion poster on the occasion of Rakhi festival. The motion poster conveys the importance played by the red saree along with the huge cast in the film.

Director Suman Babu said that Baby Sai Tejaswini's performance in this movie will be brand new and the movie will be thrilling with horror scenes and the sentiment of the mother will be heart touching. Producers NVV Subbareddy and Suman Babu said that the movie has been produced with good production values and eye-catching graphics.

“ErraChira” movie stars Sriram, “KGF” fame Ayyappa P Sharma, senior actors Dr Sai Tejaswini of “Mahanati” fame, Karunya Chaudhary, Kamal Kamaraju, Suman Babu, Ajay, Ali, Raghubabu, Geetasingh, Jeeva, Bhadram, Suresh Kondeti, Annapurnamma, Satya Krishna and others. The movie is slated to release on Nov 9.