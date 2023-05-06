Even Varun Sharma And Pulkit Samrat’s ‘Furkey 3’ Release Date Gets Postponed…

Live
- Fukrey 3 movie will be released on 24th November, 2023!
- To avoid collision with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, the makers postponed the release date to November, 2023…
Today is a big day for all the Bollywood movie buffs… Already the makers of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Vicky Kaushal's untitled movie locked their release dates and now, it's the time to unveil the arrival date of Varun Sharma and Pulkit's Fukrey 3. Being a complete hilarious comedy entertainer, there are many expectations on it. Actually, the movie was scheduled to release on 7th September but to avoid collision with Jawan, the makers picked Janmashtami weekend!
Taran Adarsh also unveiled the release date of this movie through his Twitter page… Take a look!
Along with sharing a poster, he also wrote, “FUKREY 3’ MOVES TO NEW DATE… #Fukrey3 - which was scheduled for release on #Janmashtami weekend [7 Sept 2023] - will now release on 24 Nov 2023… Directed by #MrighdeepSinghLamba and produced by #RiteshSidhwani and #FarhanAkhtar.”
Fukrey 3 movie is being directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and is bankrolled by the Excel Movies banner.
According to the sources, Fukrey 3 plot deals with four individuals who try to approach a local gangster to earn easy money. They try to win the money by winning the lotteries. This movie has Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh in the lead roles.
Being the third sequel of the successful 'Fukrey' series, the movie buffs have a lot of expectations on it. Furkey movie was released in 2013 having Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Priya Anand, Richa Chadda and Vishakha Singh in the lead roles. It was produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner. It was made with a low budget but bagged a decent hit at the box office.