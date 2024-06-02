Evergreen beauty Meera Jasmine makes grand return in ‘Swag’

Meera Jasmine, the acclaimed actress known for her versatility, is set to mesmerize audiences once again in the upcoming film "Swag." Portraying the role of Uthphalaa Devi, Jasmine's return to the silver screen has created significant buzz among fans.

In a character introduction poster released recently, Jasmine epitomizes regality in designer attire adorned with exquisite jewelry, embodying the essence of a queen. Her portrayal promises to be a pivotal addition to the film's narrative.

"Swag," helmed by director Hasith Goli and starring Sree Vishnu alongside Ritu Varma, marks Jasmine's much-anticipated comeback after a hiatus. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, the film aims to deliver an engaging and entertaining cinematic experience.

With Vedaraman Sankaran behind the lens and music composed by Vivek Sagar, "Swag" is poised to be a visual and auditory treat for audiences. Scheduled for release soon, the film is already generating excitement and anticipation among movie enthusiasts.