Everything is Business Today: Upendra

Sandalwood actor and Politician, Upendra is of the opinion that development can happen in the country only if education and health conditions are good.



The actor also feels that money and business have to be taken out of politics. The actor was speaking to media on the occasion of Muhurat of the movie "Lagaamu", in which Upendra is playing the lead role.

He was explaining the reason for the current Corona situation. "We go wrong when elections happen and later we indulge in protests and fightings. People should become wise and enquire. Development is possible only when there is good education and health. At present every thing has become business and hence this plight. We must remove money from the political system," thus has opined Upendra.

"People, who rule should become good examples. Thousands of people gather during political gatherings. But they ask people to maintain social distance in other places. It is here people get confused. They wonder how can Corona come here when it won't affect at political gatherings. Everything would have been right had political leaders been on the right path," said Upendra. "First, the disease comes to the mind and then to the body. Hence we have to be brave. We should never lose courage. But just because you have courage, you should not shirk your social responsibility, you should necessarily observe precautionary measures," appealed Upendra.

Coming to the movie "Lagaamu", K Madesh is directing this movie and Hari Priya will be in the female lead role opposite to Upendra. Sadhu Kokila, Rangayana Raghu and others will be seen in the star cast of the movie. Parallelly, the shooting of Upendra's other movie 'Kabza' is also in progress.