Fahadh Faasil Advised Bedrest Post Injury On Malayankunju Sets 

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil was admitted to a private hospital at Cochin after he had a bad fall during the shooting of an action scene. The actor who was taking part in the shooting of a movie titled "Malayankunju" in Cochin, injured his face.

The actor, who was immediately taken to a private hospital, underwent a minor operation. We hear that the actor who is already discharged is gradually recovering from the injury and he has been advised bedrest for a few days. "Malayankunju" is being directed by none other than the actor's father Fazil. This is the second movie that the actor has joined hands with his father for a movie. The two had stopped working together for some time due to some difference of opinion among them.

Fazil is a National Award winning director. Fahadh Faasil, who is the most talented actor in Malayam was lauded for his performances in the movies "Trance", and "Kumbalangi Nights". Thr Malayalam Film industry is anticipating that this actor might be given National Award this year.

The actor in total has acted in about seven movies including "Malayan Kunju". He is acting in "Malik", " irul" "Thankam", " Joji", ' Paattu", "Paachchuvam Albuda Vilakkum" besides Trance.