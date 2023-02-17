FDFS audience reactions to Dhanush's Vaathi (Sir) - Ratings and Reviews

Dhanush's Vaathi (Sir) has generated tremendous buzz through its aggressive promotions, and the team's confidence in the film's content was evident in their decision to arrange paid premieres for the Telugu version for audiences, while the Tamil version was screened for the media. Early reviews for the Tamil version have been extremely positive, and the Telugu version is also receiving decent reports.

The film carries a powerful message, and director Venky Atluri is said to have blended it with a good mix of emotions and entertainment. This is the first time that he has attempted this genre, and it appears that he has delivered an excellent film.



The film is expected to appeal to the class audience, as the premieres were held only in cities. However, the response from the mass audience will be crucial in determining the film's box office success.



In addition to Dhanush, Vaathi/Sir also features Samyuktha Menon, who has appeared in successful films such as Bimbisara and Bheemla Nayak in Telugu, and Kaduva in Malayalam. Samuthirakani, Tanikella Bharani, and Sai Kumar also play significant roles in the film, and the music is composed by GV Prakash. The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Trivikram under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

