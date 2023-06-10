Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma unveiled his new office RGV DEN in Hyderabad

It is an entertainment conglomerate for creating films, web series and other multiple entertainment products.

Ram Gopal Varma and Ravi Varma of RGV AARVI GROUP have launched their new office RGV DEN, a cutting-edge corporate office and production hub. Positioned to generate over a dozen films per year, multiple OTT shows, and a spectrum of digital content across all Indian languages, RGV DEN is set to become a nucleus for gathering creativity and innovation.

RGV DEN’s grand unveiling is caught in a captivating video showcasing the new space.

Designed like a rugged den, the office captures the essence of the wild with forest and cave-themed interiors. The state-of-the-art facility apart from nurturing, developing and making creative film products also houses multiple production facilities and advanced screening theatres.

RGV DEN as a space is also meant to be a catalyst to inspire and support aspiring creative talents, providing them a platform to learn, grow, and contribute to today’s cinema.

"RGV DEN is also a philosophy and a physical conglomeration of creative visions, designed to foster the next generation of talent, and to generate trendsetting content across all mediums," said Varma.

Ravi varma adds, “The mission of RGV DEN is to become the driving force of an anti-establishment and battle the conventional and outdated. This rebel movement will be aimed at destroying the classical patterns of cinema and completely individualise it.

RGV sums up “A truly great revolutionary democratic movement can happen only when extremely individualistic people will come together on one single platform which is RGV DEN”.