Filmmaker Subhash Ghai backs AR Rahman, says communal remark controversy is ‘Unnecessarily Exaggerated’

Mumbai: Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has come out in support of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman amid the ongoing controversy over the musician’s recent comments about the Hindi film industry, calling the perceived “communal” remark “unnecessarily exaggerated and stretched.”

Rahman’s statement, made in a recent interview with the BBC Asian Network, sparked widespread debate after he suggested that a “power shift” in the industry over the past eight years had slowed work opportunities for him and hinted that it could be a communal issue. The comments drew reactions from across Bollywood, with several personalities weighing in.

Speaking to one of the leading news agencies, Ghai, who has known Rahman since 1994 and collaborated with him on films such as Taal, Kisna and Yuvvraaj, said he had never seen Rahman speak in communal terms and stressed the composer’s lifelong focus on spirituality and humanity rather than religion. “He has written so many bhajans as well as Sufi songs,” Ghai noted, adding that the film industry is “the most secular industry” where people work like brothers.

Ghai’s comments underscore growing support within the film fraternity for Rahman, who later clarified in a video message that his intentions were misunderstood and that he had never aimed to hurt anyone. Rahman emphasised that his purpose through music has always been to connect, celebrate and honour India’s rich and multicultural traditions.

The discussion has generated varied views: while some industry figures have defended Rahman’s remarks as misconstrued, others have rejected the notion of communal bias in Bollywood. The exchange highlights broader conversations around inclusivity and opportunity in the entertainment industry.