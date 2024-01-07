FIR filed against Nayanthara’s ‘Annapoorani’

Lady Superstar Nayanthara, who had three movie releases last year including the successful Bollywood debut "Jawan," is now facing controversy related to her film "Annapoorani." There are reports of an FIR (First Information Report) filed against Nayanthara and others associated with the movie, accusing them of hurting Hindu sentiments and promoting Love Jihad.

The controversy revolves around scenes in the film, such as Nayanthara's character offering namaz before cooking meat and actor Jai's comments on Lord Rama. Ramesh Solanki, a former Shiva Sena leader, has criticized the film as "Anti-Hindu" and raised objections to these specific scenes. He has urged the Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai Police to take action.

Notably, neither Nayanthara nor the film's producers, including Netflix management, have responded to the allegations at the time of this report. The unfolding events will determine the resolution of this situation and how the concerned parties address the controversy surrounding "Annapoorani."