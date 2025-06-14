Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
First look of crime thriller ‘Gedela Raju’ unveiled
Highlights
Music director, actor, and singer Raghu Kunche is bringing to the audience a powerful truth — “If you see it, it’s one truth; if you don’t, it’s a...
Music director, actor, and singer Raghu Kunche is bringing to the audience a powerful truth — “If you see it, it’s one truth; if you don’t, it’s a hundred doubts.” Raghu stars in the title role of the crime thriller film 'Gedela Raju', which carries the tagline 'Kakinada Taluka'.
On Friday, marking Raghu Kunche birthday, the film team released the first look poster. Raghu appears extremely fierce and intense in the poster. The film is presented by Raghu Kunche under the banner of Moturi Talkies and is directed by Chaitanya Moturi.
The film stars Ravi Anand Chinnibilli, Ramachandram Punyamanthula, Sravya, Vikas, and Mounika, among others.
Next Story