  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

First look of crime thriller ‘Gedela Raju’ unveiled

First look of crime thriller ‘Gedela Raju’ unveiled
x
Highlights

Music director, actor, and singer Raghu Kunche is bringing to the audience a powerful truth — “If you see it, it’s one truth; if you don’t, it’s a...

Music director, actor, and singer Raghu Kunche is bringing to the audience a powerful truth — “If you see it, it’s one truth; if you don’t, it’s a hundred doubts.” Raghu stars in the title role of the crime thriller film 'Gedela Raju', which carries the tagline 'Kakinada Taluka'.

On Friday, marking Raghu Kunche birthday, the film team released the first look poster. Raghu appears extremely fierce and intense in the poster. The film is presented by Raghu Kunche under the banner of Moturi Talkies and is directed by Chaitanya Moturi.

The film stars Ravi Anand Chinnibilli, Ramachandram Punyamanthula, Sravya, Vikas, and Mounika, among others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick