First look of crime thriller ‘Gedela Raju’ unveiled

Music director, actor, and singer Raghu Kunche is bringing to the audience a powerful truth — “If you see it, it’s one truth; if you don’t, it’s a hundred doubts.” Raghu stars in the title role of the crime thriller film 'Gedela Raju', which carries the tagline 'Kakinada Taluka'.

On Friday, marking Raghu Kunche birthday, the film team released the first look poster. Raghu appears extremely fierce and intense in the poster. The film is presented by Raghu Kunche under the banner of Moturi Talkies and is directed by Chaitanya Moturi.

The film stars Ravi Anand Chinnibilli, Ramachandram Punyamanthula, Sravya, Vikas, and Mounika, among others.