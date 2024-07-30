Fit & fine: Jasmine Bhasin starts driving again after corneal injury

Mumbai: Actress Jasmine Bhasin, who recently suffered corneal damage due to a mishap with her contact lenses, shared a video on Tuesday of herself happily driving a car.



Jasmine, who has 8.6 million followers on Instagram, posted a selfie video on her Stories.

In the clip, the actress is seen wearing a black T-shirt with no makeup and her hair left open.

Jasmine accessorised the look with black sunglasses and is seen driving a car.

The video also features her removing her sunglasses to reveal her recovered eyes, accompanied by her cheerful smile.

Jasmine has set the tune of the song 'Tu Juliet Jatt Di', sung by Diljit Dosanjh, to the video.

The song is from the recently released film 'Jatt & Juliet 3', written and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu and starring Diljit and Neeru Bajwa.

For the unversed, the unfortunate incident with Jasmine occurred in Delhi on July 17, when she was in the national capital for an event.

During the preparations, a problem with her contact lenses affected her vision.

On the personal front, Jasmine is in a relationship with actor Aly Goni.

The two met on 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9' and began dating after appearing together on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 14'.

Jasmine began her acting career with the 2011 Tamil film 'Vaanam'. She has since appeared in South Indian films such as 'Beware of Dogs', 'Veta', and 'Ladies & Gentlemen'.

She has also acted in Punjabi films like 'Honeymoon' and 'Warning 2' and featured in TV shows such as 'Tashan-e-Ishq', 'Dil Se Dil Tak', 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji', and 'Jab We Matched'.