Following passion in a hectic schedule

It is a tight-packed schedule for Amala Chebolu who has so many things on her platter to handle.

But she is quick to add that she loves what she does. As a Carnatic singer, playback singer, IT professional and manager to music composer MM Keeravani, Amala says she is also flooded with offers for lending her voice to lead heroines in Tamil and Telugu films.

The latest one added to the list is 'Writer Padmabhushan' where Amala has lent her voice to the lead actor Tina Shilparaj. Earlier, she dubbed for Anupama Parameswaran for the overseas print of the movie '18 Pages'. "The big break came to me when I sang 'whattey beauty' for the film 'Bheeshma' which became an instant hit. This was followed by a Tamil independent single of Sony music 'Baby Nee Sugar' in which the music was scored by Osho Venkat," recalls Amala.





Amala Chebolu with music director MM Keeravani

Born in Hyderabad and raised in Visakhapatnam, Amala could not thank her stars enough when she got an opportunity to join Keeravani's team as a manager. Terming it as a rare opportunity that came to her last year, Amala says, "There is so much to learn from Keeravani sir. He is an epitome of grace. His level of perfection is quite high. And there is so much to learn from him." Amala performed a number of concerts in various parts of India, US, Canada, Australia. In 2022, Amala dubbed for actor Meenakshi Govindarajan for 'Cobra' movie. As a dubbing artiste, she also made a mark in the films 'Butta Bomma' and 'Sita Ramam' teasers by lending her voice to lead characters Anikha Surendran and Mrunal Thakur.



Amala says that she is thankful to her parents Dr Ch S Gopalakrishna Murthy and Saraswathi Chebolu, under whose tutelage she learnt the nuances of Carnatic music, for their tremendous support. Although there are many projects on hand at the moment, Amala looks forward to working with music composer Keeravani.