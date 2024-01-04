From Air Force to Filmmaker: Sheba Ghosh

Kolkata director Sheba Ghosh’s directorial debut ‘Kazi’ recently released on Open Theatre OTT platform. The Air Force Officer turned filmmaker’s movie is a psychological thriller starring Shishir Sharma, Sunil Thapa. Heeba Shah, Rahul Nawach Mukhia, and others.

The award-winning film that was not getting a platform for its release was shown a ray of light by Open Theatre, a platform for independent filmmakers and newcomers.

On her film seeing the light of release and kind of responses its receiving, Sheba states, “I feel proud, happy and mostly relieved that I can continue writing. ‘Kazi’ has received amazing reviews. Most of the people have said that ‘Kazi’ is very “gripping”, it is an amazing “suspense thriller”, “something very different from what is currently available on different OTTS”, “acting was amazing by almost all of the characters, Shishir Sharma has done an amazing job, as well as Sunil Thapa, Heeba Shah. Biswas Timshina and myself”. They also appreciated that nowhere does it look like a first timers’ film.”

On talking about why one should watch Kazi, she tells, “Step into a world unlike any other with ‘Kazi’, a streaming sensation that shatters the mould of your usual OTT fare. Brace yourself for a mind-bending journey where predictability takes a back seat and every twist and turn leave you breathless. This is no ordinary show; it’s a labour of love, crafted with sweat, tears, and a relentless passion to captivate your senses. Immerse yourself in the unique palate of ‘Kazi’, a refreshing change from the mainstream, and prepare to have your attention held hostage by its hypnotic grip.”