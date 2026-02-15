From ‘Hero’ to ‘VISA’ and beyond

Ashok Galla is a promising Telugu actor who made his lead debut with Hero, winning the SIIMA Best Male Debut award. Son of Jayadev Galla and nephew of Mahesh Babu, Ashok now gears up for the rom-com VISA (Vintara Saradaga). Here’s an exclusive chat with the young actor.

You made a strong debut with Hero. How did that recognition change your confidence as an actor?

It definitely helped me, and receiving the SIIMA award was another major achievement. Watching Mahesh Garu receive awards and then standing on the same stage myself was an unforgettable feeling. From the moment we heard the Hero script, we felt it was the perfect film for my debut. Being recognised for it truly boosted my confidence and motivated me to aim higher.

You also worked as a child artist. How did those early experiences shape your understanding of cinema?

When I worked as a child artist with Krishna Garu and Mahesh Babu Garu, they were already well-established, so everything felt very natural and casual on set. During Pandanti Samsaram, I mostly played around and followed Krishna Garu’s instructions. But by the time Nani happened, I realised I genuinely enjoyed acting. I even received appreciation from the director, which was very encouraging. That experience helped me understand what cinema truly is and sparked my love for films.

Your film choices—from Hero to Devaki Nandana Vasudeva and now VISA—are quite diverse. How do you select scripts?

I keep it very simple. I focus on the story and the strength of the character. Genre doesn’t matter to me. The ultimate goal is to entertain the audience. If the story is engaging and there’s scope for performance, it’s a clear yes. Audiences today have very little patience, and even well-made films can misfire. These are lessons I’m learning gradually.

What was your first reaction when the VISA script came to you?

My first thought was that it’s a Sithara Entertainments project, so I knew everything would be handled professionally. The story is rooted in the lives of people who move abroad, which felt very relatable. Growing up, I often visited my cousins in the US, so it brought back many memories. Even director Udbhav comes from that space. I believe it will be a beautiful theatrical experience with a genuine love story and a fun, comic take on life in the US.

How do you see your growth as an actor so far? What areas do you want to explore next?

There’s still so much I haven’t explored. I really want to do an intense love story—something emotionally deep and challenging. I haven’t done a role yet that truly demands emotional depth. That kind of performance is more mental than physical, and I’m really looking forward to exploring that space. Trying new things is one of my biggest motivations.

How do you handle expectations and comparisons that come with your family background?

I don’t focus on expectations or comparisons. The only thing I can control is my work. My goal is simple—to give my best, stay honest to the craft, and entertain the audience. That’s the only way I believe I can grow.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

After VISA, I’ll be coming up with an adventure comedy. The makers are yet to announce it officially, but I’m genuinely very excited about the project. It’s a different space for me, and I’m really looking forward to exploring it on screen.