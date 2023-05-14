From Karthik Kodakondla To Parameshwar Hivrale: Lovely Pennings Of Film Stars For Their Dear Moms

My Mother, my friend so dear,

Throughout my life you're always near...

A tender smile to guide my way,

You're the sunshine to light my day...

~ Anon…

Mother… Her smile is just enough to overcome many difficulties! She is the strength and she is the power behind every family. So, on this special day, a few film stars dropped a few gratitude-filled bestowals and showered their love on their dear mothers!

1. From Karthik Kodakandla To Padmavathi:

“My mother sacrificed many things and witnessed many sufferings in order to give us a better life. She always awe-inspired us with her will power and surpassed many problems. My success will definitely be penned after her name as we might not overcome our difficulties without her motivation. The journey of Karthik Kodakandla, right from my birth to success, is definitely a gift from my beloved mother. Thank You Amma… I Will Be Grateful All My Life For Shaping My Life Into A Successful One…”.

2. From Vuppala Venkatesh To Mangavathi:

"When the whole world was against me, my mom stood by me... Yes, I'm a proud mumma's boy which I have no regret in accepting. To be honest, she had a very unfair life till now and I made sure it shouldn't be anymore since I gained my senses about the world. I realized this soon enough and I stood by her at a very young age.

I am so grateful for everything she has done for me, from the sacrifices she has made to the love and support she has given me. She unknowingly taught me the value of equality, how to stay grounded, rooted and many things in life, which made me a better person today. She never questioned why I'm doing or what I'm doing. She just supported me through my life in whatever decisions I made.

Her trust in me gave me the confidence to achieve what I loved the most, the music, the craft and the art. I'll be forever thankful to her and I'll make sure she has a better life at least from now. Love you Mom. I'll keep making you proud!"

3. From Nutana Mohan To Maheswary:

“My mom is the heart and soul of our family. Her love has been a constant source of strength and support in our lives. She's the best mom and I'm thankful for her every day. I wouldn't ask for any other person to be my mom! I'm so proud of her and to be her daughter. Thank you for always taking care of us, even when it wasn't easy, dearest mom”.

4. Parameshwar Hivrale To Laxmi Bai:

“Oh Mother I bestow my life upon your feet!!!

For I see the light of divinity in your patience towards the unbearable pain you endured in giving me birth!!!”

5. Ssharadh Chandra Tadimeti To Radhamani:

"Every mother is special, But what makes them even more special is the situation through which she backs you, supports you and guides you when all the chips are down. Mothers are like glue. Even though you don't see them, they're still holding the family together. From the 1st cry to the only person beside, the love which is probably more than INFINITE. Happy Mother's Day to all."

6. Sumanth Borra To Vani Srinivas:

"'Maathru Devo Bhava'… My mother is the biggest asset for me, the success and the fruitful life I am leading now is because of her. When everyone in this universe tried to pull me down she was the only person who understand my capability and ability and pushed me up and showed me the path of success. I dedicate all this life to my mother. It's nothing I have done… I thank God and it's a boon to be her son for this life. She is the biggest weapon & backbone behind my successful journey. I have been managing my profession, tradition& Passion for 10 years. It's all because of her never-ending support and she has been with me when I needed her most. Her Happiness & smile on her face is what I need, everything is small in this world in front of her… I will never stop making her Proud. Love you forever Amma".

Happy Mother’s Day…