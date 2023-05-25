From Mem Famous To Malli Pelli: Check Out The Friday Releases Of This Week

Highlights

Sumanth Prabhas’s Mem Famous and Naresh’s Malli Pelli will lock horns this Friday!

A total of 25 new movies and web shows are ready to entertain the audience this Friday!

As said earlier, this Friday, we have a couple of small movies like Mem Famous, Malli Pelli and Karala in Telugu. In Hindi, Aazam and Coat will hit the theatres. Thus, it is the best chance for small movies to prove their mettle on the big screens. Nevertheless, a total of 25 new shows and movies are hitting theatres and OTT platforms…

Take a look at the list of new movies and shows that are ready to hit the theatres and OTT platforms this Friday…

Tollywood

1. Malli Pelli

Release Date: 26th May, 2023

Star Cast: Pavithra Lokesh, Naresh, Annapurnamma and Sarathbabu

Director: MS Raju

Genre: New-Age Love Tale

2. Mem Famous

Release Date: 26th May, 2023

Star Cast: Sumanth Prabhas, Mani Aegurla, Mourya Chowdary, Saarya and Siri Raasi

Director: Sumanth Prabhas

Genre: Comedy entertainer

3. 2018 – Telugu Version

Release Date: 26th May, 2023

Star Cast: Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Lal and Narain

Director: Jude Anthany Joseph

Genre: Survival thriller film

4. Karala

Release Date: 26th May, 2023

Star Cast: Ravi Shankar, Jadi Akash, Syed Irfan, Sahar Afsha, Srinandan and Sumeeta

Director: HM Srinandan

Genre: Thriller

Bollywood

1. Aazam

Release Date: 26 May 2023

Star Cast: Jimmy Sheirgill, Abhimanyu Singh, Indraneil Sengupta, Vivek Ghamande, Raza Murad, Sayaji Shinde, Ali Khan, Anang Desai, Mushtaq Khan, Sanjeev Tyagi and Alok Pandey

Genre: Crime, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Shravan Tiwari

2. Chhipkali

Release Date: 26th May 2023

Star Cast: Yashpal Sharma, Yogesh Bhardwaj and Tannistha Biswas

Genre: Thriller

Director: Koushik Kar

It showcases how a detective chases the mystery behind the murder case!

3. Coat

Release Date: 26th May 2023

Star Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Vivaan Shah, Pooja Pandey, Sonal Jha, Harshita Pandey, Gagan Gupta and Badal Rajput

Genre: Family Drama

Director: Akshay Ditti

4. Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Release Date: 26th May 2023

Star Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma, Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty

Genre: Romance

Director: Kushan Nandy

Kollywood

Kasethan Kadavulada

Release Date: 26th May, 2023

Star Cast: Shiva, Priya Anand, and Yogi Babu, with Urvashi, Karunakaran, Sivaangi Krishnakumar, Pugazh, Thalaivasal Vijay and Manobala

Director: R. Kannan

Genre: Heist comedy film

Hollywood

Aliens 2042

Release Date: 26th May, 2023

Genre: Sci-fi thriller

Director: Huang

OTT Special Releases

1. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

OTT Release Date: 26th May, 2023

Streaming Platform: Zee 5

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhoomika and Jagapathi Babu

Director: Farhad Samji

Genre: Action Entertainer

2. Bhediya

OTT Release Date: 26th May, 2023

Streaming Platform: JIO Cinemas

Star Cast: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon

Director: Amar Kaushik

Genre: Comedy horror film

3. Citadel

OTT Release Date: From 28th April to 26th May, 2023(last episode)

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Star Cast: Richard and Priyanka Chopra

Genre: Spy action thriller

Next let us check the list of new shows on Disney+ Hotstar, Jio, Amazon Prime and Netflix platforms:

Netflix:

• Victim/ Suspect

• Mother’s Day

• Fuber

• Nani’s Dasara (Hindi)

• Operation Mayfair (Hindi)

• Bheed

• Blood And Gold (German and Hollywood)

• Tin And Tina (German)

• Turn of the Tide (Portuguese)

• Chota Bheem (Hindi)

• Barbecue Showdown: Season 2

Amazon Prime Video

May 26

• Hohlbeins’ – The Gryphon (2023)

• Violent Night (2022)

Disney+ Hotstar

May 26th, 2023:

Wild Life

May 27th, 2023:

Tengoku-Daimakyo (Season 1) – New Episode

May 28th, 2023:

• Bob's Burgers (Season 13) - New Episode

• Family Guy (Season 21) - New Episode

• The Great North (Season 3) - New Episode

• The Simpsons (Season 34) - New Episode

Jio Movie

Thugs (Telugu/Hindi/Tamil)

Crack Down

Chitrakoot

Zee5

Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai

So guys, enjoy the weekend watching these new movies and shows…