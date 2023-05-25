From Mem Famous To Malli Pelli: Check Out The Friday Releases Of This Week

Live
- Sumanth Prabhas’s Mem Famous and Naresh’s Malli Pelli will lock horns this Friday!
- A total of 25 new movies and web shows are ready to entertain the audience this Friday!
As said earlier, this Friday, we have a couple of small movies like Mem Famous, Malli Pelli and Karala in Telugu. In Hindi, Aazam and Coat will hit the theatres. Thus, it is the best chance for small movies to prove their mettle on the big screens. Nevertheless, a total of 25 new shows and movies are hitting theatres and OTT platforms…
Take a look at the list of new movies and shows that are ready to hit the theatres and OTT platforms this Friday…
Tollywood
1. Malli Pelli
Release Date: 26th May, 2023
Star Cast: Pavithra Lokesh, Naresh, Annapurnamma and Sarathbabu
Director: MS Raju
Genre: New-Age Love Tale
2. Mem Famous
Release Date: 26th May, 2023
Star Cast: Sumanth Prabhas, Mani Aegurla, Mourya Chowdary, Saarya and Siri Raasi
Director: Sumanth Prabhas
Genre: Comedy entertainer
3. 2018 – Telugu Version
Release Date: 26th May, 2023
Star Cast: Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Lal and Narain
Director: Jude Anthany Joseph
Genre: Survival thriller film
4. Karala
Release Date: 26th May, 2023
Star Cast: Ravi Shankar, Jadi Akash, Syed Irfan, Sahar Afsha, Srinandan and Sumeeta
Director: HM Srinandan
Genre: Thriller
Bollywood
1. Aazam
Release Date: 26 May 2023
Star Cast: Jimmy Sheirgill, Abhimanyu Singh, Indraneil Sengupta, Vivek Ghamande, Raza Murad, Sayaji Shinde, Ali Khan, Anang Desai, Mushtaq Khan, Sanjeev Tyagi and Alok Pandey
Genre: Crime, Mystery, Thriller
Director: Shravan Tiwari
2. Chhipkali
Release Date: 26th May 2023
Star Cast: Yashpal Sharma, Yogesh Bhardwaj and Tannistha Biswas
Genre: Thriller
Director: Koushik Kar
It showcases how a detective chases the mystery behind the murder case!
3. Coat
Release Date: 26th May 2023
Star Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Vivaan Shah, Pooja Pandey, Sonal Jha, Harshita Pandey, Gagan Gupta and Badal Rajput
Genre: Family Drama
Director: Akshay Ditti
4. Jogira Sara Ra Ra
Release Date: 26th May 2023
Star Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma, Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty
Genre: Romance
Director: Kushan Nandy
Kollywood
Kasethan Kadavulada
Release Date: 26th May, 2023
Star Cast: Shiva, Priya Anand, and Yogi Babu, with Urvashi, Karunakaran, Sivaangi Krishnakumar, Pugazh, Thalaivasal Vijay and Manobala
Director: R. Kannan
Genre: Heist comedy film
Hollywood
Aliens 2042
Release Date: 26th May, 2023
Genre: Sci-fi thriller
Director: Huang
OTT Special Releases
1. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
OTT Release Date: 26th May, 2023
Streaming Platform: Zee 5
Star Cast: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhoomika and Jagapathi Babu
Director: Farhad Samji
Genre: Action Entertainer
2. Bhediya
OTT Release Date: 26th May, 2023
Streaming Platform: JIO Cinemas
Star Cast: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon
Director: Amar Kaushik
Genre: Comedy horror film
3. Citadel
OTT Release Date: From 28th April to 26th May, 2023(last episode)
Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Star Cast: Richard and Priyanka Chopra
Genre: Spy action thriller
Next let us check the list of new shows on Disney+ Hotstar, Jio, Amazon Prime and Netflix platforms:
Netflix:
• Victim/ Suspect
• Mother’s Day
• Fuber
• Nani’s Dasara (Hindi)
• Operation Mayfair (Hindi)
• Bheed
• Blood And Gold (German and Hollywood)
• Tin And Tina (German)
• Turn of the Tide (Portuguese)
• Chota Bheem (Hindi)
• Barbecue Showdown: Season 2
Amazon Prime Video
May 26
• Hohlbeins’ – The Gryphon (2023)
• Violent Night (2022)
Disney+ Hotstar
May 26th, 2023:
Wild Life
May 27th, 2023:
Tengoku-Daimakyo (Season 1) – New Episode
May 28th, 2023:
• Bob's Burgers (Season 13) - New Episode
• Family Guy (Season 21) - New Episode
• The Great North (Season 3) - New Episode
• The Simpsons (Season 34) - New Episode
Jio Movie
Thugs (Telugu/Hindi/Tamil)
Crack Down
Chitrakoot
Zee5
Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai
So guys, enjoy the weekend watching these new movies and shows…