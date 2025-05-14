FWICE urges on Indian film producers to boycott Turkey for shoots due to its support for Pakistan

Mumbai: The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has urged all Indian film producers to reconsider Turkey as a filming destination in light of the country's growing support for Pakistan.

In a statement issued, the film body emphasized the need for the Indian film industry to take a stand against Turkey's political alignment, urging producers to seek alternative locations for their shoots.

FWICE, which represents 36 different crafts of workers, technicians, and artists in India's media and entertainment sector, has strongly urged producers to boycott Turkey as a shooting location. This call comes in response to Turkey's increasing support for Pakistan on issues that are of significant concern to India's national interests.

In the statement, FWICE said, “FWICE has always stood firm in its belief that “Nation Comes First.” In view of recent developments and Turkey’s consistent positioning in support of Pakistan, which has raised concerns regarding national integrity and security, we believe it is not in the best interests of the Indian film industry to invest or collaborate in any form that could indirectly support or benefit such a nation.”

The statement further read, “Turkey’s stance has been observed not just diplomatically but also in various international forums, where it has taken positions contrary to India’s sovereign interests. As an industry deeply rooted in Indian soil and culture, we cannot remain indifferent to actions that undermine our nation’s dignity or security. We therefore appeal to all production houses, line producers, actors, directors, and crew members across the Indian film fraternity to stand in solidarity with the nation and boycott Turkey as a location for film shoots until such time that the country revisits its diplomatic stance and aligns with principles of mutual respect and non-interference.”

“FWICE has always been a pillar of strength for the Indian film industry and its workforce. Our unity during such times is vital to send a strong, collective message: India’s sovereignty and dignity are non-negotiable. We remain hopeful that the Indian film community will respect this appeal in the larger national interest,” added the film body.

FWICE's statement comes after Turkey and Azerbaijan's official support for Pakistan sparked significant backlash in India. On May 8, both Turkey and Azerbaijan issued official statements expressing their support for Pakistan. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry condemned Operation Sindoor, calling it a “provocative act.” This statements led to widespread backlash across Indian social media, with many users, including celebrities like Rupali Ganguly, voicing their anger and fueling calls to boycott Turkey.



