‘Gaayapadda Simham’ roars towards May 1 release

The upcoming Telugu film Gaayapadda Simham (GPS) is steadily building excitement among moviegoers, thanks to its intriguing teaser and engaging promotional material. Directed by Kasyap Sreenivas, the film features Tharun Bhascker and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles, promising a fresh on-screen pairing.

Adding to the anticipation, the makers have officially announced that the film will hit theatres on May 1, 2026. Interestingly, the release comes just a day after Ram Charan’s much-awaited film Peddi, setting the stage for a competitive box office clash. Prominent producer Dil Raju will oversee the film’s distribution across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, ensuring a wide release.

The film also boasts a strong supporting cast, including Maanasa Choudhary, Vishnu Oi, Harshavardhan, and Subhalekha Sudhakar, who are expected to bring depth to the narrative. Gaayapadda Simham is being jointly produced by Kalyana Chakravarthy Manthina, Bhanu Kiran Pratapa, Vijay Krishna Lingamaneni, and Umesh Bansal under the banners of Saptaswa Media Works, POV Stories, and Zee Studios.

Presented by Pavan Sadineni, the film’s music is composed by Sweekar Agasthi. With its release date locked and buzz growing, the makers are gearing up to intensify promotions in the coming days, promising more exciting updates soon.