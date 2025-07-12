‘Gadadhari Hanuman’ teaser gets a grand launch

The highly-anticipated teaser of ‘Gadadhari Hanuman’ was launched in a grand event on Friday, marking the beginning of an epic mythological journey. Starring Ravi Kiran and Harshitha in lead roles, the film is directed by Rohit Kolli and produced by Renuka Prasad and Basavaraj Hurakadli under the Virabh Studio banner. Shot simultaneously in Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, the film aims to captivate audiences across regions.

The teaser sets a mystical tone with its rich visuals, suspenseful build-up, and powerful chants of Hanuman Chalisa, culminating in a goosebump-inducing climax. The visuals and background score have already won praise from industry veterans.

Speaking at the event, senior producer C. Kalyan praised the visuals and wished for success on par with the blockbuster Hanuman. Producer Raj Kandukuri lauded the film’s energy and declared it a potential blockbuster. Director Samudra expressed his support for the team, praising the teaser’s impact.

Lead actor Ravi Kiran shared that the project, initially planned on a smaller scale, grew grand with divine blessings. The makers promise a film packed with emotion, action, and devotion.