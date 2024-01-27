Gandhinagar rolls out red carpet for 69th Filmfare Awards

Gandhinagar: Gandhinagar is buzzing as it gears up to host the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024. The event is being organised in collaboration with Gujarat Tourism.

This marks the first time Gujarat is hosting the awards, with a special curtain-raiser event at Mahatma Mandir in the state capital.

The preliminary event, featuring technical awards, a fashion show, and a music concert, is set to mesmerize attendees on Friday.

The main ceremony is eagerly anticipated for January 28 in the GIFT City.

Pre-event preparations are witnessing actors rehearsing in Gandhinagar for their stage performances.

A fashion show and a vibrant music concert at Mahatma Mandir will take place on Friday.

Personalities like Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Manish Paul, and Janhvi Kapoor are expected to grace the event with their presence.

The celebration, the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards, is scheduled for January 28 at GIFT City, Gandhinagar.

The event promises an evening filled with performances by Bollywood stars.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is also expected to attend the ceremony.

A star-studded line up, including Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Kartik Aaryan, is set to captivate the audience with their performances.

The trio of Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Manish Paul will share hosting duties for the night.