Gargi Full Movie Leaked online on Tamilrockers and Movierulz

It is all known that Virata Parvam lead actress Sai Pallavi is in the best phase of her career… She is all set to entertain her fans with the 'Gargi' movie which belongs to a thriller genre. Even Kollywood's ace actors Suriya and Jyotika are presenting this movie in the Tamil language.

However, the news is that the movie has been pirated and is available on pirated websites online like movierulz, tamilrockers, filmyzilla, Tamilmv. On these websites, people usually record the video from the theatres on its first day and upload it over the internet for the viewers. Although people from the industry and cyber officials are doing their best to avoid piracy, it still becomes inevitable to prevent such acts.



