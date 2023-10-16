Live
- New Zealand's household net worth falls for 6th consecutive quarter
- Over 28K dispute cases pending in UP revenue courts
- Daily Forex Rates (16-10-2023)
- Air pollution: The invisible enemy killing us day-by-day
- TDP leaders house arrested due to safety reasons
- From IAS to UNIDO: Naresh Nandan Prasad's extraordinary journey in ‘Small Cogs in a Large Wheel’
- Rajanath Singh lashes KCR, says he had not fulfilled promises given in last election
- Congress announces 39 candidates for Mizoram poll during Rahul's visit
- I want Rinku Singh to be a part 2024 T20 World Cup team: Aakash Chopra
- Diet & exercise: Conquer diabetes with the winning duo
Just In
Gautam Vasudev Menon & Samuthirakani roped in for ‘Vishal 34’
Kollywood actor Vishal scored his career biggest hit with “Mark Antony,” which grossed more than 100 crores at the worldwide box office.
Kollywood actor Vishal scored his career biggest hit with “Mark Antony,” which grossed more than 100 crores at the worldwide box office. Vishal’s now collaborated with Hari for the third time after Bharani and Pooja. The director is known for delivering mass-action dramas.
Tentatively titled “Vishal 34,” the film is currently in the production stage. Now, the team has announced that the directors-turned-actors Gautam Vasudev Menon and Samuthirakani are roped in for crucial roles in the movie. Further, it was said that one more director is also part of the movie and asked the audience to guess who it is.
Gorgeous Priya Bhavani Shankar is playing the romantic interest of Vishal in this movie. Produced by Stone Bench Films and Zee Studios, the movie will have tunes composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad.