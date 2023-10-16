Gautam Vasudev Menon & Samuthirakani roped in for ‘Vishal 34’

Kollywood actor Vishal scored his career biggest hit with “Mark Antony,” which grossed more than 100 crores at the worldwide box office. Vishal’s now collaborated with Hari for the third time after Bharani and Pooja. The director is known for delivering mass-action dramas.



Tentatively titled “Vishal 34,” the film is currently in the production stage. Now, the team has announced that the directors-turned-actors Gautam Vasudev Menon and Samuthirakani are roped in for crucial roles in the movie. Further, it was said that one more director is also part of the movie and asked the audience to guess who it is.

Gorgeous Priya Bhavani Shankar is playing the romantic interest of Vishal in this movie. Produced by Stone Bench Films and Zee Studios, the movie will have tunes composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad.