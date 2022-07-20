Get Ready To Experience The Adrenaline Rush With Liger Trailer Tomorrow

Ahead of the trailer launch, the Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey starrer Liger team are leaving no chance in creating noise on social media. They already grabbed the attention with two new posters and unique trailer launch event planning's. Now, they once again dropped a small teaser and raised the expectations on the trailer.

Along with Vijay even Ananya, Charmee and the makers shared the small teaser and asked the fans and netizens to be ready to experience the adrenaline rush through social media… Take a look!

The makers already shared the links of the YouTube channels through which they drop the trailer and asked the fans to be ready to experience a new aura of Liger… They also wrote, "Get Ready to experience the ADRENALINE RUSH #LigerTrailer Tomorrow at 9:30 AM!

Just One more Night's sleep And we will see you with #LigerTrailer. I am for sure not sleeping :) pic.twitter.com/JCaBdVxqdN — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 20, 2022

This is the new poster of Vijay Devarakonda… He looked amazing in the boxing ring from the back flaunting his toned body! Sharing the poster VD also wrote, "Just One more Night's sleep And we will see you with #LigerTrailer. I am for sure not sleeping".

Well, there are more amazing news coming up from the Liger team… Tollywood biggies Chiranjeevi and Prabhas are all set to launch the Telugu trailer of the Liger movie…

Sharing the good news, the makers also wrote, "Hype Announcement Gratefully Welcoming our Megastar @Kchirutweets into the Madness of #Liger to release the Telugu #LigerTrailer Tomorrow at 9:30 AM https://youtube.com/c/purijagannadh @TheDeverakonda".

Even Prabhas will also join the event and launch the trailer… "Hype Announcement… Gratefully Welcoming our Rebel Star #Prabhas into the Madness of #Liger to release the Telugu #LigerTrailer Tomorrow at 9:30 AM".

Liger movie is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh and is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners. This movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages! It has Ananya Pandey as the lead actress and Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand, Shah, Abdul and Mike Tyson in other important roles.

Vijay Devarakonda flew also underwent intense training in Thailand to best fit the bill for the MME boxer role in this sports drama! Liger will hit the big screens in the next month i.e on 25th August, 2022!