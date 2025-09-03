  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Ghaati Movie Booking Open Now | Release Date September 5, 2025

Ghaati Movie Booking Open Now | Release Date September 5, 2025
x

Ghaati Movie Booking Open Now | Release Date September 5, 2025

Highlights

Book your tickets now for Ghaati, releasing worldwide on September 5, 2025. Starring Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu, directed by Krish. Don’t miss out!

The wait is over! The movie Ghaati will be released on September 5, 2025. It will be shown in theaters all over the world.

The movie stars famous actors Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu. It is directed by Krish. The movie is made by UV Creations and First Frame Entertainment.

The music is by Nagavelli. You can listen to the songs on Aditya Music.

You can now book your tickets. Don’t miss the chance to watch this great movie on the big screen!

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick