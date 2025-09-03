Live
- India ready for Korean challenge in Super 4s
- Bhambri relishes US Open journey, draws inspiration from India’s sporting legacy
- Age is NO bar
- Shrenu Parikh finds peace in Kerala’s backwaters with Ayurvedic detox
- Ghaati Movie Booking Open Now | Release Date September 5, 2025
- Why sports matter in every child’s growing up years
- Hindus, Sikhs and Other Refugees Can Stay in India Without Passport Under New 2025 Rules
- IIT Guwahati’s new nanosensor can instantly detect cancer-causing pollutants in water
- Global Talent Acquisition Day: Honoring the professionals who shape workforces
- IIT Bombay launches certificate in supply chain analytics with AI and ML applications
Ghaati Movie Booking Open Now | Release Date September 5, 2025
Highlights
Book your tickets now for Ghaati, releasing worldwide on September 5, 2025. Starring Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu, directed by Krish. Don’t miss out!
The wait is over! The movie Ghaati will be released on September 5, 2025. It will be shown in theaters all over the world.
The movie stars famous actors Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu. It is directed by Krish. The movie is made by UV Creations and First Frame Entertainment.
The music is by Nagavelli. You can listen to the songs on Aditya Music.
You can now book your tickets. Don’t miss the chance to watch this great movie on the big screen!
Next Story