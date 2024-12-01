Ghantasala Biopic Release: A Tribute to an Immortal Legend

Ghantasala the Great, a biographical film celebrating the life and legacy of the iconic singer Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao, is set to release on February 14. The release date poster was unveiled by former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at a special event held at Prasad Labs, Hyderabad. The program was graced by notable personalities, including People's Star R Narayanamurthy, music director Madhavpeddi Suresh, producer Damodara Prasad, and actress Jayavani, among others.

Directed by CH Rama Rao and produced by CH Srimati Phani, the biopic features singer Krishna Chaitanya in the titular role, with his wife Mridula portraying Ghantasala's wife, Savitri. The film delves into the multifaceted life of Ghantasala, celebrated as a singer, composer, freedom fighter, and a cultural icon.

Speaking at the event, Venkaiah Naidu emphasized the importance of preserving Ghantasala's legacy:

"As long as music exists, Ghantasala will be remembered. This film is a significant effort to pass his story to younger generations. His contributions as a freedom fighter, singer, and composer make him a role model. It is the responsibility of every Telugu person to watch this movie and honor his legacy."

R Narayanamurthy lauded the team, advocating for a Bharat Ratna for Ghantasala and highlighting his contributions to the freedom struggle and Telugu culture.

Krishna Chaitanya expressed gratitude for the opportunity, stating, "I am a singer, not an actor, but this role is a blessing. I hope the audience embraces the film and supports our effort."

Director CH Rama Rao shared his inspiration for the project, noting, "Ghantasala's songs are immortal, but his personality and achievements are lesser-known. This film aims to shine a light on his incredible journey."

The film also features performances by Suman, Subbaraya Sharma, Master Dixitulu, and Master Atulith, with music composed by Vasu Rao Saluri. Ghantasala the Great promises to be a heartfelt tribute to a legendary figure whose contributions continue to inspire generations.