‘Ghantasala The Great’ pre-release event celebrates the legendary icon

The life and legacy of legendary composer and singer Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao are returning to the big screen through Ghantasala The Great, a grand biopic directed by C.H. Rama Rao. Scheduled for release on December 12, the film highlights key chapters of the music maestro’s life, presented with emotional depth and visually rich storytelling. Produced by Smt. C.H. Phani under Anyukth Ram Pictures, the film features Krishna Chaitanya as Ghantasala, Mrudula as Savitramma, Atulitha as young Ghantasala, and veteran actor Suman in an important role.

A special pre-release event held on December 5 in Hyderabad paid tribute to the icon. The film’s cast and crew spoke about Ghantasala’s unmatched contribution to Telugu music and cinema. Actor-singer Krishna Chaitanya expressed his gratitude for portraying the legend, calling it the biggest blessing of his career. He recalled how S.P. Balasubrahmanyam had launched the film’s trailer, adding emotional significance to the project.

Director CH Rama Rao said the film was made to introduce Ghantasala’s greatness to younger generations and described it as a deeply satisfying creative journey. Industry veterans who watched the preview praised its emotional depth, with many calling it the next Shankarabharanam.

In a memorable gesture, producer Chadalavada Srinivas purchased the first ticket for ₹1 lakh, marking the film as a heartfelt tribute to a timeless legend.