‘Ghantasala The Great’ teaser launch draws emotional praise

Ghantasala The Great, a biographical drama celebrating the timeless legacy of legendary singer Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao, is gearing up for release on December 12. Produced by Smt. C.H. Phani under Anyukth Ram Pictures and directed by C.H. Rama Rao, the film features Krishna Chaitanya as Ghantasala, Mridula as Savitramma, Atulitha as the young Ghantasala, and Suman in a crucial role.

The film’s teaser was launched on Saturday by chief guest Aditya Hasan, who recalled his early days in cinema and expressed deep admiration for the emotional script. “Everyone must watch this film. I hope it becomes a big success,” he said.

Krishna Chaitanya called portraying Ghantasala a blessing, sharing that he grew up listening to the icon’s songs. “The audience will experience his journey through this film,” he added, thanking the director for the opportunity.

Director Rama Rao said he wanted audiences to know Ghantasala beyond his legendary voice. Despite challenges, he affirmed the film’s December 12 release. Early viewers, he noted, were moved by the portrayal.

Industry members Ramasatya Narayana Raju, Shobha Rani, and Karri Balaji praised the film’s emotional depth and relevance, urging audiences to support the biopic when it releases on December 12.