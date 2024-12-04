Girls Will Be Girls: Amazon Prime Video’s Upcoming Mother-Daughter Drama

Amazon Prime Video is set to premiere the English-language feature film Girls Will Be Girls on December 18. Directed by Shuchi Talati, the coming-of-age school drama introduces Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron in their acting debuts. Veteran actress Kani Kusruti, known for her role in All We Imagine As Light, plays the mother of Panigrahi’s character.

The film explores themes of adolescence, rebellion, and societal expectations through the lens of an 18-year-old named Mira. The story intertwines Mira’s emotional and rebellious journey with her mother’s own unrealized coming-of-age experiences. The narrative is described as being shaped by the female perspective, diving deep into the complex relationships and struggles faced by women across generations.

Girls Will Be Girls is an Indo-French co-production, backed by Richa Chadha, who is also known for her performance in Heeramandi. Her husband, actor Ali Fazal, serves as an executive producer for the project.

The film garnered significant recognition earlier this year. At the Sundance Film Festival in January, it won the Audience Award in the World Cinema Dramatic category. Additionally, Preeti Panigrahi received the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting, marking a stellar beginning to her career.

The streaming platform announced the film’s release on social media, calling it “a coming-of-age story with a touch of rebellion and desire.”

Girls Will Be Girls will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting December 18.