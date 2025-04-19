Live
Glowing mop, gruesome justice: ‘The Toxic Avenger’ reboot promises gore-soaked, satirical mayhem
Get ready for radioactive chaos — Cineverse has unleashed a teaser for its wildly anticipated reboot of “The Toxic Avenger,” and it’s shaping up to be a blood-splattered blend of horror, comedy, and superhero madness.
Directed by Macon Blair, the film reimagines the cult classic through a sharper, modern lens. At its gooey center is Peter Dinklage, playing Winston Gooze, a meek janitor whose life takes a grotesque turn after a toxic accident transforms him into a deformed, mop-wielding vigilante.
But this isn’t just about gore and slime — it’s about heart, justice, and the absurd. As Winston adjusts to his monstrous new form, he discovers that heroism requires more than just brute strength. His son’s life hangs in the balance, and a nefarious corporate mogul (played by Kevin Bacon) is out to harness toxic power for world domination.
The reboot boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Julia Davis, Jonny Coyne, and a barely-recognizable, creepily transformed Elijah Wood. Blair’s direction nods affectionately to Lloyd Kaufman’s original vision while injecting it with fresh satire, grotesque effects, and a darkly comic tone that feels right at home in today’s superhero-saturated landscape.
Set to hit theatres on August 29, 2025, The Toxic Avenger isn’t your run-of-the-mill reboot. It’s weird, it’s wild, and it’s wielding a mop dipped in justice. Whether you're a longtime Troma fan or just diving into the ooze, prepare for one of the year’s most outrageous cinematic experiences.