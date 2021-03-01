Golden Globe Awards 2021: The Crown's Emma Corrin And Josh O'Connor's Winning Speeches Include Princess Diana

Hollywood's most prestigious awards 'Golden Globes 2021' is being held virtually and the hosts Hollywood ace actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting the show from New York and Los Angeles. Well, the cult Netflix series, which is based on the royal family has bagged Golden Globe award for 'Best Television Series – Drama, Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama to Emma Corrin who essayed the role of Princess Diana, Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama for Josh O'Connor who portrayed the role of Prince Charles and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television to Gillian Anderson who was seen as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.



On a happy note, it is the first Golden Globe Award for both the Hollywood artists Emma Corrin, Josh O'Connor… Thus, their winning speeches also garnered much importance and both of them spoke about Princess Diana and about mental health as well…

Emma Corrin began her speech doling out, "Thank you. Thank you so much to the HFPA for this incredible honour. Whaaaat?! Thank you so much, everyone... Thank you to my incredible cast and crew for being by my side this entire time. Thank you to my Prince Charming, Josh. I could not have done this without you. Thank you for making every single day by my side a complete joy. Thank you so much to my incredible team as well. All of you, I don't know where I'd be without you."

She concluded saying, "And, most of all, thank you so much to Diana. You have taught me compassion and empathy beyond any measure that I can ever imagine. And, on behalf of everyone who remembers you so fondly and passionately in our hearts, thank you."

Next comes Josh O'Connor, he starts humbly saying, "Hello everyone. Wow! That's quite a surprise. Thank you so much to everyone who makes The Crown what it is. I've had the time of my life making this show. So, thank you to everyone at Netflix and all the producers and the directors, our brilliant writer and creator Peter Morgan."

He also thanked the 'Crown' cast and said, "To our incredible cast, every day working with you was a masterclass. To Emma Corrin, our Best Actress winner. You're extraordinary, talented, funny and a brilliant player of Rock, Paper, Scissors. I love you to bits. To my fellow nominees. You're all my heroes. To my mum, my dad, Barney, Seb and Margot, I love you all to bits."

Finally, he concluded saying, "And, finally, I just want to say one little thing. I just wanted to say I'm very lucky to be able to work in this period and there are so many people who are unable to work and are alone and isolated. And, I hope that we can all collectively put mental health at the forefront of our minds. Thank you so much."

Congratulations Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor…