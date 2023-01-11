Golden Globe Awards 2023: Check Out The Complete List Of Winners

It's a great morning actually a great day for all the Indian cine lovers… RRR made it turn into a bigger one with their prestigious win. Ace music director MM Keeravani bagged the award in the 'Best Original Song' category for the "Naatu Naatu…" song. Well, although the movie didn't receive the award for the 'Non-English Film' category, it's a great win.



Golden Globe Awards 2023 event was held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. This prestigious was held for the 80th time in history and it was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael. The night witnessed most of the A-listers of Hollywood and thus it was a complete glamorous event too. As the ceremony is back after 2 long years of the Covid-19 break, several actors made their presence and treated the shutterbugs too.

Best Motion Picture — Drama

• Avatar: The Way of Water

• Elvis

• WINNER: The Fabelmans

• Tár

• Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

• Babylon

• WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin

• Everything Everywhere All at Once

• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

• Triangle of Sadness

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• WINNER: Argentina, 1985

• Close

• Decision to Leave

• RRR

Best Motion Picture — Animated

• WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

• Inu-Oh

• Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

• Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

• Turning Red

Best Director — Motion Picture

• James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

• The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once

• Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

• Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

• WINNER: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

• Todd Field, Tár

• The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once

• WINNER: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

• Sarah Polley, Women Talking

• Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

• WINNER: Austin Butler, Elvis

• Brendan Fraser, The Whale

• Hugh Jackman, The Son

• Bill Nighy, Living

• Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

• WINNER: Cate Blanchett, Tár

• Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

• Viola Davis, The Woman King

• Ana de Armas, Blonde

• Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

• Diego Calva, Babylon

• Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

• Adam Driver, White Noise

• WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

• Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

• Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

• Margot Robbie, Babylon

• Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

• Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

• WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

• Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

• Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

• Brad Pitt, Babylon

• WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

• Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

• WINNER: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

• Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

• Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness

• Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

• Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

• Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

• Hildur Gudnadóttir, Women Talking

• WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

• John Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

• "Carolina" by Taylor Swift from Where the Crawdads Sing

• "Ciao Papa" by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

• "Hold My Hand" by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice from Top Gun: Maverick

• "Lift Me Up" by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• WINNER: "Naatu Naatu" by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj from RRR

Television

• Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

• WINNER: Abbott Elementary

• The Bear

• Hacks

• Only Murders in the Building

• Wednesday

Best Television Series – Drama

• Better Call Saul

• The Crown

• WINNER: House of the Dragon

• Ozark

• Severance

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

• Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

• WINNER: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

• Diego Luna, Andor

• Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

• Adam Scott, Severance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

• Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

• Laura Linney, Ozark

• Imelda Staunton, The Crown

• Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

• WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

• WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

• Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

• Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

• Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

• Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

• Donald Glover, Atlanta

• Bill Hader, Barry

• Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

• Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

• WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series

• John Lithgow, The Old Man

• Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

• John Turturro, Severance

• WINNER: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

• Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Television Series

• Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

• Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

• WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark

• Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

• Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

• Black Bird

• Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

• The Dropout

• Pam & Tommy

• WINNER: The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

• Taron Egerton, Black Bird

• Colin Firth, The Staircase

• Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

• WINNER: Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

• Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

• Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

• Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

• Lily James, Pam & Tommy

• Julia Roberts, Gaslit

• WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

• WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

• Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

• Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

• Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

• Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

• F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

• Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

• WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

• Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

• Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Congratulations to all the winners…