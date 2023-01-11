Golden Globe Awards 2023: Chiranjeevi, AR Rahman And Few Other Celebs Congratulate RRR Team For Their Big Win

It's a big day… The morning started off with the best news as Tollywood's blockbuster movie RRR bagged the prestigious award at Golden Globes 2023 and made us go aww with their fantabulous appeals on the global stage. The movie received the award for the most popular "Naatu Naatu…" song in the 'Best Original Song' category. It is tuned by MM Keeravani and crooned by young singers Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. Well, right from Chiranjeevi to AR Rahman, most of the actors are praising the RRR team and congratulated them through social media…



We Hans India collated all the congratulatory tweets for our readers… Take a look!

Gunasekhar

Sundeep Kishan

Suma Kanakala

NTR Arts

Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani Garu for winning the Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award for #NaatuNaatu from #RRR.



This is a humongous achievement for Indian Cinema.



You've given great music over the decades and you truly deserve this sir. — NTR Arts (@NTRArtsOfficial) January 11, 2023

Sree Vishnu

Along with sharing the pic of MM Keeravani, he also wrote, "Idi Telugodi Sathha. Congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu & whole team of @RRRMovie for winning the best original song for #NaatuNaatu at #GoldenGlobes. Thank You for making us Proud!"



Shiva Nirvana

What a great achievement and great speech ❤️

congratulations keeravaani garu and kudos to #RRR team 👍👍 https://t.co/88K6YsrSg7 — Shiva Nirvana (@ShivaNirvana) January 11, 2023

Ravi Teja

Mee Naatu kottudu ki globe oogipoyindi!!



Big congratulations and respect to Shri. @mmkeeravaani garu for winning the golden globe marking the march for an Oscar !! All the best for the academy awards sir 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/3ImgnXOvC1 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) January 11, 2023

He shared the pic of Keeravani and wrote, "Mee Naatu kottudu ki globe oogipoyindi!! Big congratulations and respect to Shri. @mmkeeravaani garu for winning the golden globe marking the march for an Oscar !! All the best for the academy awards sir".



Director Bobby

He is also all happy and congratulated the RRR team by jotting down, "Proud moment for Indian Cinema Congratulations dear @mmkeeravaani sir, @boselyricist garu and the total team on this great honor."



Rahul Ravindran

Remember forever lamenting that Keeravani garu's astounding musical work in Bahubali isn't celebrated enough. The music of the two parts was a staggering achievement. I am a happy man today. Life sure has a way of giving you what you deserve. Sometimes a bit late.. but bigger❤️ — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) January 11, 2023

DOP Senthil Kumar

Being the cinematographer of RRR movie, he is very happy and wrote, "Proud moment for Indian Cinema. Congratulations Keeravaani garu on winning the GoldenGlobes #RRR #NaatuNaatu #GoldenGlobes #RRRMovie @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak999 @ssrajamouli".



Anushka Shetty

The Baahubali diva congratulated the team and wrote, "Naatu Naatu won #GoldenGlobes Words fall short so so so so happy and proud All hearts and joy #keeravani garu , @ssrajamouli garu , @tarak999 @AlwaysRamCharan @DOPSenthilKumar & every single one of you…congratulations to whole @RRRMovie team".



Satya Dev

Whoaaaa !!! Defining moment for Indian Cinema . @mmkeeravaani garu 🙏🙏🙏



Congratulations on your grand victory and thank you for making us dream big @ssrajamouli Sir @AlwaysRamCharan garu @tarak9999 anna. pic.twitter.com/fGp0C29jU6 — Satya Dev (@ActorSatyaDev) January 11, 2023

M Venkaiah Naidu

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu and his team on winning the #GoldenGlobes2023 for #NatuNatu song in #RRR 💐on the way to the oscars now👏👏👏💥💥💥🔥🔥🔥 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) January 11, 2023

Mohan Babu

Congratulations my dear @mmkeeravaani. This is long due to you. I am sure you will win the #oscar also. Congratulations to my director @ssrajamouli! Many more to come. — Mohan Babu M (@themohanbabu) January 11, 2023

Junior NTR

Congratulations Sirji on your well-deserved #GoldenGlobes award!



I've danced to many songs throughout my career but #NaatuNaatu will forever stay close to my heart... @mmkeeravaani pic.twitter.com/A3Z0iowq8L — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 11, 2023

Being the lead actor of RRR movie, he congratulated MM Keeravani by sharing his picture. "Congratulations Sirji on your well-deserved #GoldenGlobes award! I've danced to many songs throughout my career but #NaatuNaatu will forever stay close to my heart... @mmkeeravaani".



Kala Bhairava

The singer of "Naatu Naatu…" song Kala Bhairava congratulated his father and is all happy for the big win!



Ramajogaiah Sastry

Woke up to this great news..

Hearty congratulations to Guruji Shri @mmkeeravaani garu.and the whole team splly our @boselyricist garu💕

Moment of pride for all indians…

Hatsoff to the visionary @ssrajamouli garu💕 https://t.co/npznvZ4D7Q — RamajogaiahSastry (@ramjowrites) January 11, 2023

This ace lyricist wrote, "Woke up to this great news.. Hearty congratulations to Guruji Shri @mmkeeravaani garu. and the whole team splly our @boselyricist garu Moment of pride for all indians… Hatsoff to the visionary @ssrajamouli garu".



Chiranjeevi Konidela

What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!! 👏👏👏👏

Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow!🙏

Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !!

India is proud of you! 🎉🎉 #NaatuNaatu 🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/gl7QjMkJtZ — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 11, 2023

He shared the pics of MM Keeravani and wrote, "What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!! Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow! Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !! India is proud of you! #NaatuNaatu. #NaatuNaatu is all about the celebration of Music & Dance. India & the World is dancing with you today!! Kudos @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @boselyricist for the fabulous lyrics! @kaalabhairava7 @Rahulsipligunj Danayya garu @DVVMovies @goldenglobes #GoldenGlobes".

Prabhudeva

AR Rahman

Incredible ..Paradigm shift🔥👍😊👌🏻 Congrats Keeravani Garu 💜from all Indians and your fans! Congrats @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team! https://t.co/4IoNe1FSLP — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 11, 2023

Congratulations MM Keeravani and the whole team of RRR movie…

