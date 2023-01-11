Golden Globe Awards 2023: Chiranjeevi, AR Rahman And Few Other Celebs Congratulate RRR Team For Their Big Win
- MM Keeravani bags the prestigious Golden Globe Award 2023 in the 'Best Original Song' category!
- Chiranjeevi, Anushka Shetty, Nagarjuna and a few other actors congratulated the whole team of the RRR movie!
It's a big day… The morning started off with the best news as Tollywood's blockbuster movie RRR bagged the prestigious award at Golden Globes 2023 and made us go aww with their fantabulous appeals on the global stage. The movie received the award for the most popular "Naatu Naatu…" song in the 'Best Original Song' category. It is tuned by MM Keeravani and crooned by young singers Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. Well, right from Chiranjeevi to AR Rahman, most of the actors are praising the RRR team and congratulated them through social media…
We Hans India collated all the congratulatory tweets for our readers… Take a look!
Gunasekhar
Sundeep Kishan
Suma Kanakala
NTR Arts
Sree Vishnu
Along with sharing the pic of MM Keeravani, he also wrote, "Idi Telugodi Sathha. Congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu & whole team of @RRRMovie for winning the best original song for #NaatuNaatu at #GoldenGlobes. Thank You for making us Proud!"
Shiva Nirvana
Ravi Teja
He shared the pic of Keeravani and wrote, "Mee Naatu kottudu ki globe oogipoyindi!! Big congratulations and respect to Shri. @mmkeeravaani garu for winning the golden globe marking the march for an Oscar !! All the best for the academy awards sir".
Director Bobby
He is also all happy and congratulated the RRR team by jotting down, "Proud moment for Indian Cinema Congratulations dear @mmkeeravaani sir, @boselyricist garu and the total team on this great honor."
Rahul Ravindran
DOP Senthil Kumar
Being the cinematographer of RRR movie, he is very happy and wrote, "Proud moment for Indian Cinema. Congratulations Keeravaani garu on winning the GoldenGlobes #RRR #NaatuNaatu #GoldenGlobes #RRRMovie @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak999 @ssrajamouli".
Anushka Shetty
The Baahubali diva congratulated the team and wrote, "Naatu Naatu won #GoldenGlobes Words fall short so so so so happy and proud All hearts and joy #keeravani garu , @ssrajamouli garu , @tarak999 @AlwaysRamCharan @DOPSenthilKumar & every single one of you…congratulations to whole @RRRMovie team".
Satya Dev
M Venkaiah Naidu
Nagarjuna Akkineni
Mohan Babu
Junior NTR
Being the lead actor of RRR movie, he congratulated MM Keeravani by sharing his picture. "Congratulations Sirji on your well-deserved #GoldenGlobes award! I've danced to many songs throughout my career but #NaatuNaatu will forever stay close to my heart... @mmkeeravaani".
Kala Bhairava
The singer of "Naatu Naatu…" song Kala Bhairava congratulated his father and is all happy for the big win!
Ramajogaiah Sastry
This ace lyricist wrote, "Woke up to this great news.. Hearty congratulations to Guruji Shri @mmkeeravaani garu. and the whole team splly our @boselyricist garu Moment of pride for all indians… Hatsoff to the visionary @ssrajamouli garu".
Chiranjeevi Konidela
He shared the pics of MM Keeravani and wrote, "What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!! Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow! Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !! India is proud of you! #NaatuNaatu. #NaatuNaatu is all about the celebration of Music & Dance. India & the World is dancing with you today!! Kudos @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @boselyricist for the fabulous lyrics! @kaalabhairava7 @Rahulsipligunj Danayya garu @DVVMovies @goldenglobes #GoldenGlobes".
Prabhudeva
AR Rahman
Congratulations MM Keeravani and the whole team of RRR movie…