Golden Globes 2026: Adolescence continues winning streak with multiple victories

Los Angeles: Netflix’s critically acclaimed limited series Adolescence continued its remarkable awards season run by emerging as one of the biggest winners at the Golden Globe Awards 2026, taking home multiple honours on the night.

The four-part drama secured three Golden Globe awards, cementing its status as a standout production in the television category. Among the evening’s most talked-about moments was sixteen-year-old Owen Cooper making history by becoming the youngest actor ever to win a Golden Globe.

Adolescence won the award for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, adding another major accolade to its growing list of achievements.

Actress Erin Doherty was also honoured for her performance, winning the Golden Globe for Best Female Supporting Actor in a Television Series. Her portrayal in the series was widely praised for its emotional depth and intensity.

Actor and director Stephen Graham also had a winning night, receiving the Golden Globe for Best Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Made-for-TV Movie. His performance as a troubled and conflicted father earned widespread critical acclaim.

The show’s success at the Golden Globes follows an impressive run at other major award ceremonies. Earlier this month, Adolescence won several honours at the Critics’ Choice Awards, including Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie. The series also picked up multiple awards at last year’s Emmy Awards.

With his latest Golden Globe win, Owen Cooper has now achieved a rare feat by becoming the youngest actor to win a Golden Globe, an Emmy Award and a Critics’ Choice Award, completing a remarkable back-to-back sweep across major award platforms.

In Adolescence, Owen Cooper plays Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old schoolboy who is arrested in connection with a murder case. Rather than focusing on the identity of the killer, the series delves into the psychological and social factors that led Jamie’s life to take such a tragic turn.

The series also stars Stephen Graham as Jamie’s father, Christine Tremarco as his mother, and Amelie Pease as his sister, with each performance adding depth and realism to the powerful narrative.

According to reports, Adolescence has crossed more than 141 million views in its first three months of release, making it Netflix’s second most-watched series after Wednesday. The show’s gripping storytelling and strong performances have been widely credited for its global popularity and critical success.