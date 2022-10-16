Gopichand Malineni And Balakrishna's Upcoming Movie Title Will Be Announced Soon…

After the blockbuster hit of the Akhanda movie, Tollywood's ace actor legendary actor Balakrishna is all set to entertain his fans with Gopichand Malineni's untitled movie. Tentatively titled as NBK 107, there are a lot of expectations on it. Shruti Haasan is the lead actress of this movie. Off late, director Gopichand is treating the fans of NBK by dropping frequent updates on social media. Today, he announced another great news and revealed that the title of the movie will be out in a couple of days.



The tweet reads, "Let the MASS euphoria begin #NBK107 title announcement on October 21st NATASIMHAM #NandamuriBalakrishna @shrutihaasan @megopichand @OfficialViji @varusarath5 @RishiPunjabi5 @MusicThaman @SonyMusicSouth".

The first schedule of the movie is very crucial as action sequences will be shot in this schedule. Shruti Haasan who is a lucky charm for Gopichand is roped in to essay the lead actress role in this movie while Kollywood's ace actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will essay a prominent role. To get that much-needed Pan-Indian appeal, the makers also roped in Kannada young actor Duniya Vijay for the antagonist role.

Going with the crew details of this untitled movie, SS Thaman will tune the songs, Rishi Punjabi will crank the camera and Sai Madhav Burra is penning the dialogues. This action thriller which is based on true incidents is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

Well, Balakrishna also announced his 108th movie with ace director Anil Ravipudi of F3 fame. Being tentatively titled as NBK 108, this movie will be produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner. The other details of the project will be soon and Anil promised to showcase NBK like never before through this announcement.