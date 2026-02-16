AI Impact Summit 2026 puts India on global AI map: Raghav Chadha

New Delhi: The AI Impact Summit 2026 has placed India firmly on the global map in shaping discussions around artificial intelligence and technology governance, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha said on Monday.

In his address at the summit here, Chadha said India is increasingly being seen as an important voice in global debates on how artificial intelligence should be governed, developed, and used in the public interest.

"Artificial intelligence is no longer just a technology issue but a strategic one," he underlined.

Countries that have strong computing power and infrastructure are likely to dominate the world in the coming years, he said.

“Processing capacity and digital infrastructure will decide which nations lead in the AI era,” Chadha stated.

He also pointed to what he described as three global monopolies in artificial intelligence.

"Control over AI design rests with a handful of companies, manufacturing is concentrated in limited regions, and exports are restricted through policies such as those imposed by the United States," Chadha said.

"While India does not yet control these three pillars, the country has a major strength in human capital," he added.

Emphasising India’s talent pool, Chadha noted that the world is increasingly looking towards India for AI professionals and skilled manpower. However, he cautioned that talent alone is not enough.

"Talent without compute is aspiration," he said, stressing that India must ensure access to high-end computing resources, diversify supply chains, and build strong domestic infrastructure to truly compete on the global stage.

Drawing a historical comparison, Chadha said that just as oil, gas, and steel defined global power in the 20th century, artificial intelligence and semiconductor manufacturing will shape geopolitical influence in the 21st century.

He added that India must act decisively to secure its place in this new global order.

Earlier in the day, Chadha shared his views on X, saying he was excited to speak at the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam.

"This is a defining moment for how we shape AI in the public interest. It will influence how we govern, build, and protect citizens in the years ahead," the Rajya Sabha member said.