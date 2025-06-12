Gopichand’s ferocious avatar unveiled

Macho Star Gopichand is presently starring in a new film, #Gopichand33, being directed by the visionary Sankalp Reddy and produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, with Pavan Kumar presenting. The grand historical epic, being mounted on a massive scale with a high budget, is progressing steadily with its shoot.

To mark Gopichand's birthday, the makers dropped a jaw-dropping special poster and a glimpse that has fans roaring with excitement. And what a transformation it is! Gopichand unleashes a ferocious warrior avatar, sporting long hair, a thick battle-worn beard, a fiery sindoor-streaked forehead, and eyes brimming with intensity. Seated with resolute calm, sword in hand and a battlefield in the backdrop, the poster screams power and valour.

Coming to the glimpse—set against the stunning canvas of icy mountain ranges—it opens with a mystic calm. The protagonist, as a warrior, steps out of his tent. In a touching moment of serenity, he bonds with his horse, placing his head against hers, whispering a silent vow. Backed by the stirring “Dheera Dheera” score, the visuals hit like a bang—majestic and meditative.

Director Sankalp Reddy, known for his unique storytelling and technical brilliance in critically acclaimed films like 'IB 71' (set in the sky), 'Ghazi' (set on water), and 'Antariksham' (set in space), now ventures into uncharted territory.

Sankalp Reddy presents a visually stunning and captivating portrayal of a crucial and forgotten event in Indian history. Set in the 7th century, the film delves deep into a significant yet unexplored historical event, bringing to life a forgotten chapter of Indian heritage. Gopichand will be seen in a never-before-seen role, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

The first schedule was completed in the picturesque locales of Kashmir in April. The breathtaking visuals are set to look epic on the big screen. The shoot has now resumed on a grand and massive set erected in Hyderabad for the next schedule.

Further details about the cast and technical crew will be revealed soon.